Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bahrain GP: Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in FP2 Next / Hamilton makes €50k donation after skipping FIA Prize Giving
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Bahrain GP on Friday

World champion Max Verstappen was fastest for Red Bull in Bahrain Grand Prix practice on Friday, ahead of the opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Bahrain GP on Friday
Listen to this article

Pierre Gasly was fastest in FP1 for AlphaTauri but Verstappen set the quickest time of the day – under the floodlights in FP2 – at 1m31.936s.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc led the chase, just 0.087s slower, ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz and MercedesGeorge Russell. His teammate Lewis Hamilton could only manage ninth, complaining of porpoising and brake issues.

Read Also:

Bahrain Grand Prix FP1 results: Gasly fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Pierre Gasly 23 1'34.193     206.843
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 22 1'34.557 0.364 0.364 206.047
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 23 1'34.611 0.418 0.054 205.929
4 United Kingdom George Russell 23 1'34.629 0.436 0.018 205.890
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen 22 1'34.742 0.549 0.113 205.644
6 Canada Lance Stroll 22 1'34.814 0.621 0.072 205.488
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 17 1'34.943 0.750 0.129 205.209
8 Spain Fernando Alonso 14 1'35.000 0.807 0.057 205.086
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 20 1'35.028 0.835 0.028 205.025
10 Mexico Sergio Perez 23 1'35.050 0.857 0.022 204.978
11 China Guanyu Zhou 20 1'35.053 0.860 0.003 204.971
12 France Esteban Ocon 15 1'35.151 0.958 0.098 204.760
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi 15 1'35.644 1.451 0.493 203.705
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 23 1'35.815 1.622 0.171 203.341
15 Thailand Alex Albon 17 1'35.923 1.730 0.108 203.112
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris 22 1'36.304 2.111 0.381 202.309
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 20 1'36.402 2.209 0.098 202.103
18 Germany Mick Schumacher 23 1'36.536 2.343 0.134 201.823
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 21 1'36.804 2.611 0.268 201.264
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas 2        
View full results

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 1?

First practice took place in daytime, meaning it was not fully representative of either qualifying or the race, both of which will occur in cooler conditions in the evening.

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo set the early pace on, as the new-look 2022 cars were put through their paces in anger in an official F1 session for the first time.

A red flag was soon required to clean up the debris from Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, whose right sidepod came apart soon after he opened the DRS on the start/finish straight – showering the following Nico Hulkenberg’s Aston Martin with carbonfibre pieces.

The session resumed with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso going fastest on soft tyres, before Max Verstappen beat that by 0.464s using mediums – lapping in 1m34.783s and then 1m34.742s.

As more teams gravitated to running softs, George Russell’s Mercedes – which earlier lost a chunk of bodywork – went to the top on 1m34.629s, just as Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari.

With 13 minutes to go, Gasly took P1 for AlphaTauri on 1m34.193s, followed by the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who were both running mediums to Gasly’s softs.

Verstappen slipped back to fifth, but didn’t run softs at all like the Ferraris, but was ahead of those that did: Lance Stroll (Aston), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri). Sergio Perez’s Red Bull rounded out the top 10 with a time also set on mediums.

Bahrain Grand Prix FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 20 1'31.936     211.921
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 20 1'32.023 0.087 0.087 211.720
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 22 1'32.520 0.584 0.497 210.583
4 United Kingdom George Russell 25 1'32.529 0.593 0.009 210.563
5 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 1'32.877 0.941 0.348 209.774
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas 30 1'32.951 1.015 0.074 209.607
7 Mexico Sergio Perez 20 1'32.958 1.022 0.007 209.591
8 Germany Mick Schumacher 24 1'33.085 1.149 0.127 209.305
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 23 1'33.144 1.208 0.059 209.172
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 23 1'33.183 1.247 0.039 209.085
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris 27 1'33.280 1.344 0.097 208.867
12 France Esteban Ocon 25 1'33.360 1.424 0.080 208.688
13 France Pierre Gasly 24 1'33.621 1.685 0.261 208.107
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 26 1'33.789 1.853 0.168 207.734
15 China Guanyu Zhou 27 1'33.953 2.017 0.164 207.371
16 Canada Lance Stroll 25 1'33.958 2.022 0.005 207.360
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 28 1'34.061 2.125 0.103 207.133
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 12 1'34.166 2.230 0.105 206.902
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 28 1'34.486 2.550 0.320 206.201
20 Thailand Alex Albon 22 1'34.735 2.799 0.249 205.659
View full results

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 2?

From the start of FP2 under the floodlights, Leclerc set the benchmark at 1m33.121s – already a second faster than Gasly’s FP1 time – on mediums. He led an early Ferrari 1-2 from Sainz, with Alonso third ahead of Alpine teammate Ocon.

Verstappen took P2 on his first flyer on mediums, 0.5s off Leclerc, while Hamilton took fifth but complained of porpoising on the straights. Valtteri Bottas jumped to P4 for Alfa Romeo, bouncing back from a troubled first session due to engine issues, ahead of a late-running Perez.

The soft tyres made an appearance as the halfway point loomed, with Kevin Magnussen going P2 for Haas, just 0.062s off Leclerc. Alonso briefly took over the top spot on softs, with 1m32.877s, while Sainz lapped 0.188s off that after running wide at the final two corners.

Leclerc retook his place at the head of the timesheet with 1m32.263s on softs, 0.6s clear, with Bottas surging to third and Perez taking fourth.

Verstappen reset the bar with 28 minutes to go, setting 1m31.936s that would remain the fastest lap of the day. Leclerc responded with 1m32.023s on his second push lap, just 0.087s slower.

Sainz pitted but later went third after taking another run on his softs, albeit 0.584s off the pace. Russell ended up fourth, ahead of Alonso, Bottas, Perez, Mick Schumacher (Haas), Hamilton and Magnussen.

FP1 pacesetter Gasly could only manage the 13th-quickest time, 1.685s off the pace.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain GP: Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in FP2
Previous article

Bahrain GP: Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in FP2
Next article

Hamilton makes €50k donation after skipping FIA Prize Giving

Hamilton makes €50k donation after skipping FIA Prize Giving
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
NASCAR, Hendrick to take Next Gen car to 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

NASCAR, Hendrick to take Next Gen car to 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine Sebring
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3 from Alpine

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team faces "much bigger problems" than 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 team faces "much bigger problems" than 2021

Hamilton makes €50k donation after skipping FIA Prize Giving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton makes €50k donation after skipping FIA Prize Giving

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Bahrain GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Bahrain GP on Friday

Bahrain GP: Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen leads Ferrari duo in FP2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2022
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Prime

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Prime

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.