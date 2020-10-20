Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change

shares
comments
F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change
By:

Formula 1 drivers are pushing for a review of the licence penalty point system in the wake of Lewis Hamilton's practice start transgression at the Russian GP.

In Sochi, the FIA stewards deemed that the world champion had conducted pre-race practice starts outside the designated zone, and he was given two five-second time penalties plus an automatic two penalty points on his licence.

The decision temporarily put him onto 10 points for the 12-month period – and thus within two of the 12-point limit that triggers a one-race ban.

However, following further discussions with after the race the stewards changed their decision on the basis that the Mercedes team had informed Hamilton that he could start beyond the pit exit, and thus he was not solely to blame. The penalty points were withdrawn.

The affair has begun a debate about the system and how some seemingly innocuous offences automatically earn points in the same way as more obvious dangerous driving infringements, such as causing collisions or speeding under yellow flags.

The subject was a major topic of conversation at the drivers' briefing at the Eifel Grand Prix.

"I raised this question in the drivers' meeting about the driving points," said Daniil Kvyat. "How sometimes they give them to someone, then they retire those points. I think this thing needs to be a bit reviewed.

"If you get the penalty points if you cause, let's say, a dangerous collision with someone or a really dangerous manoeuvre, and it's clearly someone's fault, then okay, it's justified. But blue flag infringements, like all this sort of bullshit, I don't think you really need any licence points.

"It's not a taxi park, you know. We need to be able to always push on the limit. So, it just needs I think to be slightly reviewed, the system."

Kvyat's AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly echoed his views.

"I'm not a big fan of these points," said the Frenchman. "Dani spoke about it, because he was in a situation where they put a couple of things on him, where I believe he didn't do any dangerous driving or anything close to that. I just feel it's a bit strange.

"I believe in F1 we all respect each other. Sometimes you clash with other drivers, it's part of motorsports. But at the end, the respect is always there. I don't think that's the way to tackle the incidents that happen sometimes. I think we think we're quite old enough and mature enough to discuss these matters."

McLaren's Lando Norris suggested that the Sochi briefing had been a useful opportunity for the drivers to air their views.

"I think hopefully the stewards have a better understanding of what deserves penalty points and what doesn't," he said.

"Because there are some rules where a driver gets penalty points when they shouldn't. It should only be for things that really are dangerous for people, or cause serious crashes, or things really to do with safety. I think it's been cleared up slightly, but we'll see in the future when people get them again."

FIA race director Michael Masi declined to elaborate on the debate.

"Discussions that are in the drivers' briefing are between the drivers, myself and the team managers," he said.

"And we'll continue to have any discussions, good, bad or otherwise, within that environment, and for me, in that environment, not to comment upon."

Related video

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut

Previous article

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut

Next article

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Aragon GP "painful" for KTM – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon GP "painful" for KTM – Espargaro

Latest news

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut

Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021

24m
2
Supercars

Rogers: GRM was 'held to ransom' by Supercars

3
Formula 1

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

4
Formula 1

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change

1h
5
Supercars

Van Gisbergen wary of spec Supercars

Latest news

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021
Formula 1

Ferrari will use tokens to "redo the rear of the car" for 2021

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change
Formula 1

F1 drivers pushing for penalty points system change

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut
Formula 1

When big single-seaters ruled Algarve long before F1’s debut

Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner
Formula 1

Vanwall to build £2m continuation cars of F1 title winner

Ricciardo key to Renault's progress - Abiteboul
Formula 1

Ricciardo key to Renault's progress - Abiteboul

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1
3h

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.