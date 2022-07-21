Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo Next / F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions
Formula 1 / French GP News

F1 tweaks curfew rules for 2023 season to reduce workload on teams

The FIA has outlined plans to reduce the hours worked by Formula 1 team members over the next two seasons.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 tweaks curfew rules for 2023 season to reduce workload on teams
Listen to this article

Teams agreed to support the initiative as they try to reduce the workload on staff members heading into what is expected to be a 24-race season in 2023.

Operational personnel are currently subject to three curfews on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, which are known respectively as Restricted Periods one, two and three, during which they cannot work on the cars and must leave the paddock.

At the moment RP3 on Friday commences 13 hours before the start of FP3.

However, the latest 2023 FIA Sporting Regulations confirm that from next year team members will have an earlier finish as that will be changed to 14 hours before FP3, with a further switch to 15 hours from 2024.

By then teams will face the challenge of undertaking the same Friday evening preparation tasks that they do now, but in a two-hour shorter window.

In addition, there will be a reduction in the number of curfew exceptions - or jokers - that teams can deploy.

The exemptions were originally intended for emergency use, and a generous level was set for the start of the current schedule.

However, they are often used when new update packages arrive late and are fitted to cars on race weekends.

In effect the teams have agreed to be “saved from themselves” by reducing the number of exemptions, thus taking away the temptation to use them routinely.

At the moment teams can use eight exceptions for RP1 on Wednesday evenings. That will be reduced to four in 2023, and then to two by 2024.

The number of exceptions for RP2 on Thursday evenings will be trimmed from the current total of six to three in 2023, and then two in 2024.

The entrance to the paddock

The entrance to the paddock

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

There will be no change to the current figure of two Friday night exceptions for RP3.

In a change to the 2022 regulations that will be applied from this weekend’s French GP, operation team members no longer have to leave the paddock as the Wednesday and Thursday curfews are beginning.

They are now allowed to stay for an extra hour but “for the sole purpose of exercise on the circuit, meals and socialising.”

The move is seen as promoting the wellbeing of team members by allowing them to run or cycle the track or have a relaxed evening meal that doesn’t compromise their garage work commitments.

The rules add that “during these periods these personnel must cease operational activities.

“This includes and is not limited to work on the cars or car components necessary to operate the cars and engineers working on computers. Failure to comply with this will be treated as a breach of the relevant Restricted Period.”

The tweak to the curfew rules introduced early in the COVID era to reduce congestion at the paddock turnstiles, when personnel were allowed in half an hour earlier to take breakfast but couldn’t work in the garage during that time, has remained – however a reference to promoting social distancing has been deleted.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Previous article

China F1 sponsor interest "difficult" but coming, says Alfa Romeo
Next article

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions

F1 set to clamp down on fans removing signage in track invasions
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars
Formula 1

Russell: F1 rivals may fall into "traps" as they develop cars

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1
Formula 1

Norris: Russell has had to get more serious at Mercedes F1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exposed: The F1 flexi floor tricks that teams were playing

Formula 1’s biggest tech controversy so far this season has involved the FIA’s intervention on porpoising, and a knock-on clampdown on flexi floor tricks.

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull is still chasing Ferrari for outright performance in Formula 1 this year as the Italian team has enjoyed “more dominant weekends” in 2022.

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 stands firm on track limits as Paul Ricard run-off conduct laid out

Formula 1’s track limits policy will remain unchanged for the French Grand Prix, despite concerns the issue could be a major problem at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to French Grand Prix

Ferrari will evaluate a new floor design at Formula 1's French Grand Prix as the Italian outfit bids to up the ante in its fight with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
16 h
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
17 h
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future Prime

The elements of Leclerc’s Austria win that bode well for his F1 future

OPINION: By winning at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, Charles Leclerc ended a 19-year victory drought for Ferrari in Austria. But it was the manner of his triumph over Max Verstappen that Formula 1 fans should savour now and recall later. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2022
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.