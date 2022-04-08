Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Russell: Mercedes cannot afford “trial and error” approach to fix W13 Next / Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1
Formula 1 / Australian GP Practice report

Australian GP: Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

Carlos Sainz comfortably had the measure of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull duo to top first practice ahead of Formula 1’s 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Australian GP: Sainz leads Leclerc in Ferrari 1-2 in FP1
Listen to this article

In the twice red-flagged opening session on the revised and resurfaced Albert Park track, Sainz took advantage of a trip through the gravel for Leclerc to set the pace by over half a second.

The Spaniard romped to a 1m19.806s to unsurprisingly smash the existing lap record set on the previous configuration, a 1m20.486s as posted by Lewis Hamilton on his way to pole in 2019.

Sainz's benchmark on a scrubbed set of softs arrived shortly after Leclerc had completed a practice start, only for the Monegasque to run off track Turn 1. He ran through the gravel to compromise his tyres and the following push lap, handing Sainz the advantage as Sergio Perez pipped Max Verstappen for third.

Perez had been the first driver to take to the temporary Melbourne street circuit, where in 2020 the race was cancelled late on amid what was then the outbreak and first wave of COVID-19. The Mexican's RB18 was using the C5 soft tyres and an aero rake behind the front axle to assess new wing endplates.

He was chased out the pitlane by Valtteri Bottas and a flurry of fellow C3 medium tyre runners, led by Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu and the Aston Martins as Sebastian Vettel returns having missed the first two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia following his COVID case. 

Norris became the early pacesetter as he was the first driver to post something in the ballpark of a competitive time, the McLaren driver chalking a 1m25.009s after four minutes of the hour. He was swiftly joined by MCL36 teammate Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian 0.13s adrift on home soil as Bottas crossed the line another six hundredths in arrears aboard the Alfa Romeo C42.

Verstappen then rose to the top of the timing screens as he initially ran with soft tyres fitted, like stablemate Perez, the Dutch racer clocking a 1m23.101s as Leclerc notched fourth on hard tyres.

But the Red Bull driver then hooked up the red-walled Pirellis to bolts some 1.4s clear, Verstappen dashing over the line in 1m21.625s after 11 minutes had passed.

Leclerc responded on the white-walled rubber, stopping the clock just three tenths slower before Verstappen found another half second and then a further two tenths next time around to whittle the benchmark down to 1m20.909s. That placed him some nine tenths ahead of Norris, as Leclerc split the McLarens in third place.

Perez's car then dropped some debris as he ran over the exit kerbs out of the final corner. That triggered a brief 90-second red flag after 21 minutes so the carbon fibre could be cleared.

Sainz re-emerged on the hard compound to fall only 0.3s shy of Verstappen's soft tyre run, while Vettel's latest C5 effort was 0.7s adrift as he climbed to third over Perez and Hamilton. 

Verstappen then embarked on another soft-tyre push lap to carve out a few hundredths, improving yet again with a 1m20.857s but was swiftly pipped by a 1m20.825s from Leclerc after 25 minutes - the points-leading Ferrari driver having switched to the optimum C5s.

As the Red Bull and Ferrari protagonists traded places at the top, Verstappen extracted a 1m20.626s from his car to move into first place before Leclerc fired back with a 1m20.377s to initially break the lap record. 

Sainz soon brought that down even further to a 1m20.325s, then Leclerc's Turn 1 blunder paved the way for Sainz to improve his 1m19.806s yardstick without the fear of a reply from his rivals.

With Leclerc confined to his 1m20.377s before the Ferrari pair ended the session with a hard-tyre run, Leclerc again bouncing through the gravel, Perez nipped to third late on to lead the Red Bull attack albeit 0.5s off the pace.

Verstappen was fourth over Norris and Esteban Ocon, while Hamilton ran to seventh over Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso, the Alpine driver having got it wrong at Turn 3 to also hit the kitty litter.

Bottas rounded out the top 10 over AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell, while Vettel ended up 13th. The four-time champion was forced to miss the final 10 minutes of the session, having been the cause of the second red flag.

He pulled up on the exit of Turn 10 and reported an engine issue as in scenes not dissimilar to the beginning of his car fire in testing at Barcelona, smoke wafted out the back of the Aston.

Haas's early season promise only returned 18th and 20th. Kevin Magnussen had the measure of Mick Schumacher, despite the returning Dane suffering from nausea - not helped by running out of road at Turn 3 when he locked up and had to check his pace to keep the car out the wall.

Read Also:
Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 24 1'19.806     239.215
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 21 1'20.377 0.571 0.571 237.515
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 20 1'20.399 0.593 0.022 237.450
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen 22 1'20.626 0.820 0.227 236.782
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 22 1'20.878 1.072 0.252 236.044
6 France Esteban Ocon 27 1'21.004 1.198 0.126 235.677
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 26 1'21.027 1.221 0.023 235.610
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 23 1'21.155 1.349 0.128 235.238
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 21 1'21.229 1.423 0.074 235.024
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas 23 1'21.247 1.441 0.018 234.972
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 26 1'21.289 1.483 0.042 234.850
12 United Kingdom George Russell 26 1'21.457 1.651 0.168 234.366
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 18 1'21.661 1.855 0.204 233.781
14 France Pierre Gasly 26 1'21.701 1.895 0.040 233.666
15 China Zhou Guanyu 21 1'21.821 2.015 0.120 233.323
16 Canada Lance Stroll 24 1'21.869 2.063 0.048 233.187
17 Thailand Alex Albon 25 1'22.754 2.948 0.885 230.693
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 18 1'23.186 3.380 0.432 229.495
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 25 1'23.924 4.118 0.738 227.477
20 Germany Mick Schumacher 15 1'24.349 4.543 0.425 226.331
View full results
shares
comments
Russell: Mercedes cannot afford “trial and error” approach to fix W13
Previous article

Russell: Mercedes cannot afford “trial and error” approach to fix W13
Next article

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1

Vettel faces investigation for moped track ride after Australia FP1
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years" Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Latest news

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Standalone Australian GP is "too tough" on F1 teams - Russell

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Australian GP on Friday

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
2 h
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.