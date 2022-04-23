Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened Next / F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen passes Leclerc to win F1 sprint

Red Bull's Max Verstappen overthrew polesitter Charles Leclerc late on to win the first sprint race of the 2022 Formula 1 season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen passes Leclerc to win F1 sprint
Listen to this article

The defending champion preserved his soft Pirellis until the closing seven laps of the 21-tour sprint contest to mount a late charge when it looked as though Leclerc was in control.

With the aid of DRS and as his Ferrari rival battled oversteer, Verstappen dived around the outside into Tamburello and kept his car on track to take the win and pole for the full GP on Sunday.

Leclerc had nailed his launch and with the kink on the main straight placing him on the inside, he could sprint past a wheel-spinning Verstappen to seize first into Tamburello.

Verstappen next had to ensure he retained second as Lando Norris threatened around the outside into the first chicane aboard his McLaren, but the defending champion held firm.

A super-aggressive Perez demoted Fernando Alonso and then lunged past Daniel Ricciardo for a quick rise to fifth, while Ricciardo in turn briefly tagged fourth-placed Kevin Magnussen in the concertina.

But the first lap was soon interrupted by a yellow flag then safety car when 14th-starting Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly, who lined up in 17th, came to blows.

At the Piratella left-hander, the front right of Gasly's AlphaTauri tagged the rear-left wheel on the Alfa Romeo, which sent it spinning across the track into the inside wall.

Zhou's car suffered terminal suspension damage, while Gasly persevered with a broken wheel rim back to the pits and swapped for another set of softs to resume behind Alexander Albon in 18th.

When the safety car peeled in, Leclerc escaped without a major threat from Verstappen as the points leader swiftly established a lead a touch over 1s to remain out of DRS range.

Leclerc settled a little over the 1s threshold for three tours and then on lap seven, set what was at the time the fastest lap of the race to stretch his cushion to 1.5s over the RB18.

It looked as though Verstappen might struggle to find a reply, but then the gap began to close back under a second thanks to a series of personal best sectors for the Dutch racer.

Leclerc had not made an error, as Verstappen brought the gap below a second and then used DRS and the slipstream out of the final corner to bring the difference down to half a second.

But in his pursuit, Verstappen suffered a spike of oversteer to allow the gap to creep up to 0.8s again, before Leclerc's soft tyre began to deteriorate as he too ran wide at Villeneuve.

That brought Verstappen close out of Rivazza and gave him the slipstream, which combined with DRS, allowed him to make his move around the outside into Tamburello.

Leclerc gave his rival space at the first apex, and Verstappen kept within the painted lines to make the move stick before romping to a 1.5s lead before sealing the win by 2.9s.

Meanwhile, it was teammate Sergio Perez that could make major gains after his struggles in a wet qualifying session had him starting seventh.

The Mexican sailed past a defenceless Kevin Magnussen - both Haas drivers and Nicholas Latifi the only cars to skip softs and start on medium tyres - into Tamburello for fourth.

And Perez kept putting the slipstream out of the final corner for the run into the chicane to good use as he then copied the manoeuvre on Norris with the help of DRS to climb to third.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, starting 10th after his Q2 mistake, could make similar progress, first dispatching Alonso - who had initially struggled to leave his grid box on the formation lap - into Tamburello.

Sainz could then make a similar move on medium-shod Magnussen, then Ricciardo before eviscerating a five-second gap to Norris to pass the Briton for a fourth-placed start in the GP.

Norris led Ricciardo for a McLaren 5-6 ahead of Valtteri Bottas, a declining Magnussen and Fernando Alonso, who noticeably had to fight several spikes of oversteer.

Mick Schumacher completed the top 10 on medium tyres, as George Russell maintained his starting place of 11th ahead of a climbing Yuki Tsunoda, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 2.975
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 4.721
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari Ferrari 17.578
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 24.561
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 27.740
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 28.133
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 30.712
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 32.278
10 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 33.773
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 36.284
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 38.298
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 40.177
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 41.459
15 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 42.910
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 43.517
17 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 43.794
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 48.871
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 52.017
  China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari  
View full results
shares
comments
Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened
Previous article

Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened
Next article

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Emilia Romagna GP: Russell tops FP2 from Perez, Leclerc Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Russell tops FP2 from Perez, Leclerc

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen grabs F1 sprint pole in disrupted session Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen grabs F1 sprint pole in disrupted session

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Imola F1 sprint race was a "waiting game"

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen passes Leclerc to win F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Verstappen passes Leclerc to win F1 sprint

Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP F1 sprint race as it happened

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
4 h
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
22 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.