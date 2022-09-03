Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Listen to this article

Alpine A522 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpine has a new beam wing layout this weekend, with the upper of the two elements on the A522 reduced in chord, in order to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Erik Junius

Aston Martin is testing out an enlarged mirror design for the FIA as it evaluates whether to make changes to the regulations for 2023.

Aston Martin AMR22 mirror Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot from behind of the larger mirror housing being tested by Aston Martin on the AMR22.

Mercedes W13 mirrors Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The larger test mirrors on the Mercedes W13, which the team already briefly tested for the FIA in Belgium.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 rear Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the Red Bull RB18 as it’s loaded on to a truck to be taken back to the garage, which shows off the level of detail in the brake ducts, diffuser, beam wing and rear wing.

Ferrari F1-75 rear brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A shot of the underside of the Ferrari F1-75’s gearbox carrier, rear suspension and brake assembly – note the design of the caliper housing, with ports to release heat, and the surface is coated to help manage temperatures.

AlphaTauri AT03 front brake detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri’s front brake assembly without the disc fairing in position, also note the size and shape of the inlet scoop which backs straight onto the outlet.

Mercedes W13 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look at the stay arrangement under the chassis of the Mercedes W13, with a thinner metal stay used towards the front of the bib and a double leaf spring-like arrangement towards the rear.

Mercedes W13 side detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The internal packaging of the Mercedes W13’s sidepods, which has a recess cut into the chassis for the radiators to be inserted into.

Aston Martin AMR22 front detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Aston Martin AMR22 is outfitted with a large kiel probe rake between the front wheel assembly and sidepods in order that the team can collect airflow data during Free Practice.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another view of the kiel probe rakes attached behind the front wheel assemblies on the AMR22 as Sebastian Vettel is about to take to the track for FP1.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A new rear wing design for AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix with a tighter transition between the mainplane and endplate to increase the span of the wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear section of floor on the Red Bull RB18 is different on both cars once again, with Perez opting for the cutout and tongue-like wing extension, shown here, whereas Verstappen has the plain version.

Red Bull Racing RB18 floor Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle looking at the same portion of the floor on Sergio Perez’s RB18.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the rear wing flap and endplate juncture on the Red Bull RB18, note the Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap discontinues in-line with the flap pivot, rather the edge of the flap.

Alpine A522 front wing detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Alpine’s front wing, of which the team has a new specification this weekend to tie-in to the changes made at the rear of the car. The new spec is a slightly lower downforce option, with the flap configuration altered.

Williams FW44 Photo by: Jon Noble

Williams also has a new front wing design available this weekend, with the outboard portion of the two upper flaps adjusted where they meet with the endplate. The changes will likely improve the outwash capability of the wing and result in an improved flow regime downstream.

Alfa Romeo C42 detail Photo by: Jon Noble

Alfa Romeo has a new rear brake duct deflector for this race with the shape changed to improve flow alongside and into the diffuser. The design of the upper portion of the deflector fence is already somewhat contra to their rivals too, with an interestingly scooped section wherein another control vane resides.

Aston Martin AMR22 mirror Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the test mirrors on the Aston Martin AMR22 which are similar to the current design, with a variety of flow conditioning surfaces used around the main body of the mirror.

AlphaTauri AT03 mirror Photo by: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri’s test mirrors were also a variation upon the design it’s using in 2022, with the main body and the winglet running over the top extended.

AlphaTauri AT03 mirror Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The normal specification wing mirror on the AlphaTauri AT03 for comparison.

McLaren MCL36 rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Flo-viz paint on the rear suspension of the McLaren MCL36 as the team continue to evaluate the raft of parts introduced at the last few races.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin are once again using the rear wing design that features the high, rolled endplate design at a circuit that demands more of a high downforce setup, having introduced it in Hungary but reverted to a lower downforce configuration without it in Belgium.