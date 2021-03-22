Formula 1
Previous / F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022 Next / The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful he will be able to pull off some trademark late-brake overtaking moves in Formula 1 soon, despite having not yet got on top of McLaren's brakes.

Ricciardo confident overtaking won't suffer with McLaren

The Australian is renowned as a great overtaker, and has caught out many of his rivals with well-judged late dives as he perfectly dances on the limit of adhesion.

But his trademark moves depend on him getting totally comfortable with the brakes, something he has not yet managed to do at McLaren over the first test.

Taking time to adapt to the brakes was something he faced at previous team Renault early on too, but eventually he managed to get totally comfortable and could go aggressive again with his overtaking.

Now he is going through a similar learning process after joining McLaren this season.

"It is certainly different again," said Ricciardo about McLaren's brakes. "So, I am still probably adapting or adjusting to that.

"I think going now from Red Bull to Renault, and Renault to McLaren, probably the braking, it's maybe the biggest thing which you need to adapt.

"I think that that's one as well where I'm still trying to get on top of it and understand where the limit is of the car. But yeah, I think generally, like in the past couple of years, it looks like they've [McLaren] had a pretty good car on braking.

"So I think that once I'm up to speed, it should be a pretty good one. And hopefully we'll see some good passes from me again. Some late ones."

Read Also:

Although still needing more time to adjust to the different characteristics of the McLaren car, he says one thing that has impressed him is how well the team itself works.

"I spent a fair bit of time at MTC [McLaren Technology Centre] in February, so I feel like I got that process done, as far as figuring out not only the names of people in the team but how they operate," he said.

"They're certainly a professional outfit. I think they've got some really good processes in place. They're well structured, a lot of the meetings and that, and pretty efficient. It's been good. I'm enjoying my time here."

Related video

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Previous article

F1 team bosses want more pre-season running in 2022

Next article

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach

The challenges Alpine faces with its no team boss approach
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit 00:55
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Unveils Jeddah Street Circuit

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More 06:30
Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Formula 1's Most Interesting Testing Tech: McLaren's Diffuser, Mercedes' Scalloped Floor + More

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports / Analysis

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Cooler runs key to figuring out McLaren potential
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Cooler runs key to figuring out McLaren potential

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Sprint F1 races mustn’t devalue victory

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again

More from
McLaren
Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

How McLaren's "baby steps" could pay off in 2021
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren's "baby steps" could pay off in 2021

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021
The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing Prime

The trackside verdict on F1 2021 testing

There was a sense of urgency about Formula 1 pre-season testing, with teams permitted just three days of running to get acquainted with their 2021 cars. Away from confusing laptime data, the view from trackside tells a clear story

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2021
10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021 Prime

10 things we learned from F1 testing 2021

The condensed nature of F1's 2021 test schedule meant teams were under pressure to hit the ground running in Bahrain. While some delivered, others were left scratching their heads. Here are our key impressions.

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2021
How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war Prime

How Red Bull 'won' the F1 2021 winter testing war

With Formula 1 pre-season testing drawing to a close there is one clear winner in Red Bull, while title rivals Mercedes has plenty of work to do after a surprising few days. But after crunching the numbers, the full story is revealed...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2021

