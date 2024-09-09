Daniel Ricciardo is bringing motorsports to the small screen with the upcoming Hulu series, "Downforce." The comedy has been likened to the early aughts Hollywood drama "Entourage" - if it were set in the Formula 1 paddock.

The show was first announced in 2022 when the Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ricciardo's foray into TV production with the half-hour scripted series, however the Australian has remained tight-lipped about much of what fans can expect. We’ve gathered everything we know — so far — about "Downforce."

What is the plot?

"Downforce" follows the heiress to a racing dynasty after she is thrust back into the family business. The series will chart the difficult choices she has to make about the future of the F1 team and her family’s legacy.

The RB driver made a rare comment about the series at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. “It’s good, I’m enjoying it,” he said at the time, noting that pre-production at the Disney-owned streamer was going “full steam ahead" and casting was slated to begin “pretty soon.”

Hulu is yet to announce who will star in the project.

Who will be writing the show?

Alec Berg and Adam Countee, the duo behind HBO smash "Silicon Valley," are writing "Downforce." Berg’s other credits include "Seinfeld," "Late Night With Conan O’Brien" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

The pair will also serve as show-runners on the series, which was picked up for a pilot earlier this year. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Amy Solomon will executive produce alongside Ricciardo.

Ricciardo's new show has been described as 'Entourage' meets the F1 paddock. Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Fans think Claire Williams could serve as inspiration for the story

The show's premise may sound reminiscent of former Williams team principal Claire Williams' journey in F1, and fans were quick to question whether the racing exec may have offered some inspiration to the writers.

The daughter of Sir Frank Williams ran the team from 2013 until 2020, when she was forced to put the family business up for sale.

"So basically they start with Claire Williams. That’s a good starting point that gives me some conviction," one fan wrote on a Reddit forum.

A second person theorized, "Wonder if that’s why Claire seems to be reappearing as of late - she’s in DTS S6 and I think they showed her in one of the recent races?"