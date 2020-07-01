First look inside the closed-door Austrian GP paddock
A first glimpse of the new Formula 1 emerged on Wednesday as teams began work at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Following a 110-day gap since the F1 season was shut down on the Friday of the Australian GP, teams are now back at work in the paddock getting prepared for the season opener.
New protocols have been put in place for the closed door events that will mark the start of the campaign, and the paddock had a different look to it.
As these exclusive photographs from Motorsport Images show, there are no motorhomes present, and instead teams are using bespoke facilities that have been put in place by race organisers.
Furthermore, the team’s trucks have been moved further away from the garages than they would previously have been, in a bid to give teams more space to work.
Read Also:
For a look at how the new normal for F1 is, have a look at the below gallery.
