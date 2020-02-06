Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP

shares
comments
Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP
By:
Feb 6, 2020, 12:18 PM

In this lull before the buzz of new car launches and Barcelona testing the biggest story in Formula 1 concerns the Chinese GP. Will it take place or not?

The sport has a 'we never close' tradition of making races happen whatever is occurring in the wider world. However, the coronavirus situation is now so wide-ranging that it seems inevitable that the race won't be held on April 19th.

Airlines have stopped flying to China, governments are telling their citizens to leave if possible, and the local sports authority has put a stop to events.

It's possible that things may improve by April and some of those restrictions will disappear.

However, realistically, even if that happens how many people who work in the sport will be willing to travel to China so soon after the crisis – and what will their families have to say about the prospect?

Or will their employers – including corporate giants like Daimler, Renault Honda and Pirelli – make the decision for them by keeping a company-wide ban on travel open indefinitely?

The bottom line is that F1 and the FIA have to make a call sooner rather than later, allowing everyone to plan for a three-weekend gap between Hanoi and Zandvoort.

The question then is whether the decision is framed as a cancellation or as a postponement to later in the year.

It's a difficult situation for F1. There is the obvious issue of the hosting fee income associated with the race, and in addition China is such a significant market that Liberty has been actively pursuing a second event. To lose momentum with no race in 2020 will be a major headache.

Is there any realistic chance of fitting the race in anywhere? A look at the calendar for the second half of the season suggests no.

Here's how it currently stands:

Aug 30: Belgium
Sep 6: Italy
Sep 13: Free
Sep 20: Singapore
Sep 27: Russia
Oct 4: Free
Oct 11: Japan
Oct 18: Free
Oct 25: USA
Nov 1: Mexico
Nov 8: Free
Nov 15: Brazil
Nov 22: Free
Nov 29: Abu Dhabi
Dec 6: Free
Dec 13: Free

There are two key points to consider: Firstly after the unpopular run of France-Austria-Britain in 2018, teams made it clear that they didn't want to do another triple-header, due to the obvious wear and tear on staff – and that was with three European races, and no long flights, jet lag or freight complications to be factored in. With flyaways it would be almost impossible in terms of logistics.

Secondly, there are good reasons why this year's Chinese GP was not paired with nearby Vietnam as a back-to-back race.

F1 has long had a policy of not linking new GPs to others because until the debut event no one knows how easy or hard it will be to navigate customs with the seven 747s packed with cars and freight that the sport carries around the world.

However, there is also now a policy of (if possible) keeping China as a standalone because of increasingly complex local customs issues.

The race was paired with Japan four times in 2005-8, and with Malaysia in 2011. It's also been linked with Bahrain six times, most recently in 2018.

However, Bahrain is a country where the authorities are totally geared up to assist the sport, and thus F1 knew that at least one end of the journey would be expedited quickly.

China was kept on its own on both the 2019 and 2020 calendars to avoid any possible dramas as the local customs situation has become more complex.

With the above in mind it's obvious that there is no slot within the current span of the season. September 13 would create a run of five races, October 4, October 18 or November 8 a run of four – with the last involving an insane Mexico-China-Brazil route.

In the highly unlikely event that the principle of a triple-header is accepted then November 22, in between Brazil and Abu Dhabi, is just about possible – but consider that Interlagos is in the "wrong" timezone, and that would put even more pressure on getting into China in time.

The only realistic alternative, barring some shuffling of other late season races that somehow opens up a slot, would be after the current end of the season.

Will the teams accept a race on December 6 or even 13, at a time when they will already be well into their carefully scheduled programmes for their brand new 2021 cars?

And does anyone really want to finish the season in the soulless paddock of Shanghai rather than Yas Island, a popular venue just six hours from Europe and which always sees a massive amount of corporate entertainment? Not to mention the fact that Abu Dhabi's F1 contract ensures that it is the season finale.

The only other option would be to switch Abu Dhabi to December 6 – only five days later than it was last year – and reserve its current date of November 29 for China. That relies on Abu Dhabi being willing to move. Again, teams won't be too happy about an extra burden attached to the end of an already hectic run of flyaways.

There also remains the small matter of the weather in China at that time of year – the December average ranges from 3C to 11C, and there's only 10 hours of daylight. It would be a grey and miserable weekend – like having a race at Silverstone or Spa at that time…

"A late race in December would seriously compromise the 2021 championship as we simply would not have the time to prepare all our equipment in the winter," one senior team member told Motorsport.com today. 

"The teams would struggle with sea freight at this late stage if a triple header flyaway was planned. I also believe FOM don't have the infrastructure to cope with it either."

The only other unlikely option is August 9th, immediately after Hungary. That eats into the summer break and factory shutdown – when many team members and others who travel to races already have vacations booked.

Next article
Verstappen: Early Red Bull renewal was to avoid 'awkwardness'

Previous article

Verstappen: Early Red Bull renewal was to avoid 'awkwardness'
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

3 Sep - 5 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Sunday race
Thu 6 Feb
Tue 2 Dec
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP

1h
2
MotoGP

Rossi "pushed a lot" for Yamaha to sign Lorenzo

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Early Red Bull renewal was to avoid 'awkwardness'

3h
4
Formula 1

Williams releases footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

5
MotoGP

Yamaha, Petronas SRT unveil their 2020 MotoGP bikes

Latest videos

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes 01:18
Formula 1

What we can expect from the 2020 F1 Mercedes

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

Latest news

Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP
F1

Why F1 will struggle to reschedule the Chinese GP

Verstappen: Early Red Bull renewal was to avoid 'awkwardness'
F1

Verstappen: Early Red Bull renewal was to avoid 'awkwardness'

Why Brawn believes F1 2021's risks are worth it
F1

Why Brawn believes F1 2021's risks are worth it

Williams releases footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up
F1

Williams releases footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

F1 open to finding new date for Chinese GP
F1

F1 open to finding new date for Chinese GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.