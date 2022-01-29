Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Next / Rivals downplaying impact of 2022 F1 fuel, says Honda
Formula 1 News

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri

By:

Formula 1’s budget cap will not be enough alone to allow some of the sport’s smaller teams to match the might of the big spenders, says AlphaTauri.

F1’s budget cap not enough to close down top teams, says AlphaTauri
Listen to this article

As part of F1’s push to level the playing field, it has imposed a cost cap limit on spending – forcing teams to think smarter in the quest for victory rather than simply being able to spend more money.

But while the $140 million limit that is in place for this year has had an impact in pulling back top squads like Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost say it still does not make things completely equal for everyone.

He thinks other factors, such as the current quality of a team’s windtunnel and simulator tools, are just as important when it comes to delivering.

“We still have to work on the infrastructure, to optimise everything on this side,” he said about what AlphaTauri was still missing to challenge at the front.

“If I see the simulation tools, and I can only hear what these top team have, we simply don't have that. They invested in the last few years, millions for this.

“We have a good budget, but we never were in a position to invest so much money for simulation tools. And simulation tools are getting more and more important, because we are running less at the track.

“Therefore you need to have this, and I think that there, we still have some deficiencies.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 Mule

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01 Mule

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But with F1 teams having to design all-new cars for the first time under the restrictions of a cost cap, Tost admits there is a degree of uncertainty about how everyone will shape up.

“It’s a very unknown story because it's completely new everything,” he said. “We don't have any comparisons with others.

“I trust our engineers because they have built two good cars: the AT01 was already a good car and the [2021] car was a next step forward. So why shouldn't they be able to make AT03, even if it's a completely new car, also very competitive?

“But there are, from the technological side, also different philosophies. I just hope that we go in the right direction.

“Where we then really end up, I don't know. But I trust our team, the aero group is doing a very good job and they are going in the right direction.”

While AlphaTauri is behind the biggest teams in terms of its facilities, Tost says efforts are being made to improve things.

“We bought a new hall, and we will make a new building,” he said. “We finish in two years, and there are a lot of things going on to jump us in a good position. But it's not only us, the others do the same. It's what Formula 1 is, a big fight everywhere.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 
Previous article

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 
Next article

Rivals downplaying impact of 2022 F1 fuel, says Honda

Rivals downplaying impact of 2022 F1 fuel, says Honda
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 sims have won over their biggest sceptics
Formula 1

Why F1 sims have won over their biggest sceptics

Rivals downplaying impact of 2022 F1 fuel, says Honda
Formula 1

Rivals downplaying impact of 2022 F1 fuel, says Honda

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime
Formula 1

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

More from
AlphaTauri
AlphaTauri, Alpine reveal launch dates for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1

AlphaTauri, Alpine reveal launch dates for 2022 F1 cars

Tsunoda's F1 fate in his own hands, says Tost
Formula 1

Tsunoda's F1 fate in his own hands, says Tost

Tsunoda's 2021 F1 setbacks put him on "long road" to recover confidence
Formula 1

Tsunoda's 2021 F1 setbacks put him on "long road" to recover confidence

Latest news

Five new grandstands for Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five new grandstands for Australian Grand Prix

Why F1 sims have won over their biggest sceptics
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 sims have won over their biggest sceptics

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

Ferrari's 2022 F1 car set for airbox tweak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's 2022 F1 car set for airbox tweak

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
15 h
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Prime

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility Prime

What the FIA must do to restore F1's credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins Prime

The six subplots to watch in 2022 as a new F1 era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, We pick out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1 Prime

Why newly-retired Kimi Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades.

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up Prime

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shake-up

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. We break down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems Prime

Why F1's new era is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway, but instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.