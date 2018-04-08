Global
F1 qualifying race idea may be "worth considering" - Brawn

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
08/04/2018 07:50

Ross Brawn believes Formula 1 should be open to considering radical ideas like a Saturday qualifying race in its push to become more popular in the future.

F1's managing director of motorsport is helping in the push for a series of rule changes from 2021 in a bid to attract a bigger audience.

One proposal that has been suggested is for F1 to totally change the way that the grids are decided – with a qualifying race rather than a timed session being used.

Speaking in an interview with Sky's Martin Brundle, Brawn suggested that the concept of a qualifying race had its merits – as it would be more exciting and would help serve to shake things up on Sundays too.

"What we've done is invited lots of stakeholders to give us a view on the race weekend," he said when asked about the Saturday qualifying race idea.

"The objectives are, can we make financial improvements, help the teams in terms of their finances, can we help the promoters have a better show and can we get some diversity into the race without making it false.

"If we can get some diversity into the starting grid, which is genuine because it's come from a race, maybe that's worth considering.

"Having an extra race is an impact on the teams, but we need to look at the whole thing."

Liberty outlined its vision for F1 from 2021 in a meeting with teams in Bahrain on Friday, as it pushes for a more spectacular, cheaper and more competitive sport.

Although details still need to be sorted out with teams, Brawn said the key thing for Liberty was in delivering an F1 that was better for fans.

"We've got to look more externally at what Formula 1 needs to be rather than internally," he said. "[We must] move away from the personal objectives of each team, or the team objectives and look at what Formula 1 should be.

"We've put our ideas to the teams and asked them to consider them carefully. I think it's fair to say the revenue model was new, [and] our views on the cost cap were finally on the table."

