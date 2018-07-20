Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes hands Bottas 2019 F1 contract extension

shares
comments
Mercedes hands Bottas 2019 F1 contract extension
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 20, 2018, 8:01 AM

Mercedes F1 team has confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will remain with the squad until at least the end of next season, with a fresh one-plus-one contract.

A Mercedes logo on the Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

The news comes just a day after the announcement of Lewis Hamilton’s two-year extension, and gives the team valuable continuity until the final season of the current rules package.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made no secret of the fact that he has kept an eye on the driver market and explored other options, with Daniel Ricciardo the most obvious potential candidate.

However, despite bad luck having disguised Bottas' potential as a title contender this year, he's done enough to be handed a new contract for next season with an option for 2020.

"I'm going to be staying with the team in 2019 and then there is an option also for 2020," confirmed Bottas.

"I'm really pleased. I love working with this team, I love the team spirit, the atmosphere in the team and everyone is pushing so hard for the results.

"I will keep doing all my best to achieve those results, I will give 100 per cent as always, so I am really please to stay with the team. I am very happy."

Wolff added: "We are very pleased to extend Valtteri's contract with Mercedes for another season at least - and to be able to confirm an unchanged driver line-up for 2019, ahead of our home race in Hockenheim.

"Valtteri's performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers' championship at the moment.

"When we took the decision in favour of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn't just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character.

"His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all."

On Thursday Bottas revealed that negotiations had only recently become serious, and that he had not been concerned about looking elsewhere.

“For me there's been no panicking to try and go anywhere, because once you're down four or five races of the year, it still feels like quite early in the season, but suddenly the time goes very quick, and you realise it's halfway, and it's better to get things sorted," said the Finn.

"That's normally when the discussions start.

“All that matters is the team knows exactly how I perform, what I can do in the car, what kind of results I can do, and that I can battle with Lewis.

"That's all the matters to the team, the pure performance, and also what matters to me.”

Next Formula 1 article
F1 to ban tyre blankets, use 18" wheels in 2021

Previous article

F1 to ban tyre blankets, use 18" wheels in 2021

Next article

Five of the best: Rainer Schlegelmilch on legends of F1

Five of the best: Rainer Schlegelmilch on legends of F1

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.