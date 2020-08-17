Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

shares
comments
Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
By:
Aug 17, 2020, 8:13 AM

Valtteri Bottas says he lost three kilos during the Spanish GP and believes that the black overalls adopted by Mercedes for the 2020 Formula 1 season played a role.

Early in the Barcelona race Bottas was heard telling his engineer on the radio “these black overalls are f**cking hot.”

The move from white to black overalls was part of a pre-season rebranding exercise that saw the team also switch its car from traditional silver livery to black as part of its ongoing diversity message.

“It was really hot in the car,” Bottas said after the race. “This year, it's been even hotter in the car. Obviously, we had to change the colour of the overalls. And it's known that black colour takes more of the heat, especially when there's direct sun.

“I don't know any number or facts, how much actually black versus white is in terms of temperature difference, but this year, it's been really hot in the car. And also there's a new homologation this year for the overalls, so they are thicker, and the underwear is thicker, so I don't know how much effect that has.

“It was just so hot so I said, ‘Guys, you know that these overalls are way too hot.’ And for sure, white would be cooler in terms of temperature and today for example I lost three kilos in the race, which is quite a lot.

“And that's where it can start to affect performance. I know that from all drivers I'm one of the fittest if not the fittest, so I can take it, but it's never comfortable and there's always things that we can improve.”

Read Also:

Before the season there was speculation that the dark colour would have an impact on the cooling of the car, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged that the team had kept an eye on any potential issues.

“At the end, the messaging and the marketing is very important, but if performance is being harmed, that’s obviously not great,” he said.

However after the first race in Austria strategy director James Vowles denied that there was any impact.

“Inside the engine cover there’s actually a silver lining, a heat resistant lining, and that is in place irrespective of the outside colour,” said Vowles.

“But we can’t see any difference on our radiator temperatures or other temperatures of core systems within the car as the result of the paint colour externally.

“There’s a little bit more reflection that should exist really with a lighter colour, but the reality is, it has negligible effects or no effects on our system temperatures.”

Related video

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

Previous article

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash
WEC WEC / Breaking news
59m

Laurent sorry for "unforgivable" mistake after Spa crash

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension

Latest news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

54m
2
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

3
Formula 1

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

2h
4
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

5
MotoGP

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record
Formula 1

Hamilton “humbled, honoured” to break Schumacher’s F1 record

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix review podcast

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"
Formula 1

Bottas admits championship now "drifting away"

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension
Formula 1

Binotto "surprised" by suggestion of Vettel tension

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.