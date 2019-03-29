Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abu Dhabi to host Formula 1 cars auction

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi to host Formula 1 cars auction
By:
33m ago

One of the biggest auctions of Formula 1 cars will take place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following a new commercial tie-up between the sport and RM Sotherby's.

A sale of up to 50 cars, including F1 machinery and memorabilia, in addition to road-going sportscars and classics will be auctioned on 30th November.

It will be RM Sotherby's first ever major international collector car auction in the Middle East.

The partnership was announced at the Bahrain GP just prior to second free practice on Friday evening. F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches confirmed the new agreement was a multi-year deal.

"We are continually trying to engage fans in new and different ways and this is a natural extension of some of the efforts we have been employing," said Bratches.

"The chance to work with RM Sotheby's is a perfect marriage to showcase the beauty of classic cars alongside some of the most technologically advanced cars on the planet.

"Race-goers will have the opportunity to see these beautiful cars up close over the Abu Dhabi race weekend."

RM Sotherby's are the world's biggest car collector and auction business and they are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year.

"F1 is one of the most prestigious sports brands in the world and it's great for us to be associated with Formula 1 and a great way to celebrate our landmark year," said Maarten ten Holder, head of RM Sotheby's Europe & chief auctioneer.

"The sale will include F1 race cars plus some modern and contemporary sportscars, such as the Ferrari F40 we have on show in the paddock today and classics from the 1960 that include Porsches and Aston Martins.

"F1 is about cars but also emotions and experiences and this new deal will be a great experience for fans as we'll showcase these cars at the Abu Dhabi GP."

Next article
Tost: B-team complainers "haven't done their homework"

Previous article

Tost: B-team complainers "haven't done their homework"

Next article

Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi cleared after practice clash

Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi cleared after practice clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author James Roberts
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

5h ago
Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP Article
MotoGP

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads dominant Ferrari 1-2 in FP1 Article
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Leclerc leads dominant Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

Latest videos
Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling 10:22
Formula 1

Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling

7h ago
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 27, 2019

News in depth
Alonso open to F1 return if
Formula 1

Alonso open to F1 return if "great opportunity" came up

Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi cleared after practice clash
Formula 1

Hulkenberg and Giovinazzi cleared after practice clash

Abu Dhabi to host Formula 1 cars auction
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi to host Formula 1 cars auction

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.