F1 Testing: Week 2 in Barcelona by the numbers

Best times by driver:

Driver Team Tues Weds Thurs Fri Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:17.925 1:18.195 1:16.221 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.332 1:18.943 1:18.097 1:16.224 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.651 - 1:16.231 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:20.167 1:18.941 1:18.862 1:16.561 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:20.348 1:19.056 1:17.496 1:16.843 Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 1:18.649 1:16.882 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:18.682 1:16.898 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1:17.144 1:16.913 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:18.330 1:17.854 1:17.076 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.709 1:17.084 Pierre Gasly Red Bull 1:17.715 1:17.091 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1:20.107 1:22.597 1:17.204 1:17.114 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.209 1:17.239 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:17.824 1:17.556 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:18.769 1:18.199 1:17.565 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:18.589 1:17.639 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.395 1:17.709 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:17.842 1:17.791 George Russell Williams 1:19.662 1:18.130 Robert Kubica Williams 1:19.367 1:18.993

According to Pirelli's estimates, there is a laptime advantage of around 0.6s between the softest tyre, the C5, and the C4, and a similar gap between the C4 and the C3. The C2 is estimated to be 0.7s slower than the C3, and 0.8s-1s faster than the hardest compound, the C1.

Max Verstappen's Friday laptime would therefore have theoretically been a 1:16.5 had it been set on C5 tyres, as per the rest of the field.