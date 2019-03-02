F1 Testing: Week 2 in Barcelona by the numbers
Check out the best laptimes and mileage data from the second week of Formula 1 pre-season testing at Barcelona.
Best times by driver:
|Driver
|Team
|Tues
|Weds
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|
1:17.925
|
1:18.195
|
1:16.221
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|
1:20.332
|
1:18.943
|
1:18.097
|
1:16.224
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|
1:18.651
|-
|
1:16.231
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|
1:20.167
|
1:18.941
|
1:18.862
|
1:16.561
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|
1:20.348
|
1:19.056
|
1:17.496
|
1:16.843
|Alexander Albon
|Toro Rosso
|
1:18.649
|
1:16.882
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|
1:18.682
|
1:16.898
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|
1:17.144
|
1:16.913
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|
1:18.330
|
1:17.854
|
1:17.076
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|
1:17.709
|
1:17.084
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull
|
1:17.715
|
1:17.091
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|
1:20.107
|
1:22.597
|
1:17.204
|
1:17.114
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|
1:18.209
|
1:17.239
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|
1:17.824
|
1:17.556
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|
1:18.769
|
1:18.199
|
1:17.565
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|
1:18.589
|
1:17.639
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|
1:18.395
|
1:17.709
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|
1:17.842
|
1:17.791
|George Russell
|Williams
|
1:19.662
|
1:18.130
|Robert Kubica
|Williams
|
1:19.367
|
1:18.993
According to Pirelli's estimates, there is a laptime advantage of around 0.6s between the softest tyre, the C5, and the C4, and a similar gap between the C4 and the C3. The C2 is estimated to be 0.7s slower than the C3, and 0.8s-1s faster than the hardest compound, the C1.
Max Verstappen's Friday laptime would therefore have theoretically been a 1:16.5 had it been set on C5 tyres, as per the rest of the field.
Mileage by team:
Kilometres per team
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
|Team
|
Week 1
laps
|Tues
|Weds
|Thurs
|Fri
|
Total
laps
|
Total
km
|
GP distances
(1 GP = 307 km)
|Mercedes
|610
|90
|176
|181
|132
|1189
|5535
|18.02
|Ferrari
|598
|110
|41
|138
|110
|997
|4641
|15.11
|Renault
|433
|157
|130
|138
|103
|961
|4473
|14.56
|Toro Rosso
|482
|103
|101
|118
|131
|935
|4352
|14.17
|Alfa Romeo
|507
|99
|113
|71
|132
|922
|4292
|13.97
|McLaren
|445
|80
|130
|84
|134
|873
|4064
|13.23
|Haas
|384
|131
|120
|69
|167
|871
|4055
|13.20
|Red Bull
|475
|136
|128
|65
|29
|833
|3878
|12.62
|Racing Point
|248
|82
|88
|103
|104
|625
|2909
|9.47
|Williams
|88
|119
|130
|140
|90
|567
|2639
|8.59
Mileage by engine supplier:
Kilometres per power unit
Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
|Engine
|Week 1
|Tues
|Weds
|Thurs
|Fri
|
Total
laps
|
Total
km
|
GP distances
(1 GP = 307 km)
| Ferrari
(Ferrari/Haas/Alfa Romeo)
|1489
|340
|274
|278
|409
|2790
|12'987
|42.27
| Mercedes
(Mercedes/Racing Point/
Williams)
|878
|291
|394
|424
|339
|2394
|11'144
|36.27
| Renault
(Renault/McLaren)
|946
|237
|260
|222
|237
|1834
|8537
|27.79
|
Honda
|957
|239
|229
|183
|160
|1768
|8230
|26.79
