© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Special feature

F1 Testing: Week 2 in Barcelona by the numbers

F1 Testing: Week 2 in Barcelona by the numbers
24m ago

Check out the best laptimes and mileage data from the second week of Formula 1 pre-season testing at Barcelona.

Best times by driver:

Driver Team Tues Weds Thurs Fri
Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari

1:17.925

1:18.195

  

1:16.221
Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes

1:20.332

1:18.943

1:18.097

1:16.224
Charles Leclerc  Ferrari

1:18.651

 -

1:16.231

  
Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes

1:20.167

1:18.941

1:18.862

1:16.561
Nico Hulkenberg  Renault

1:20.348

1:19.056

1:17.496

1:16.843
Alexander Albon  Toro Rosso

1:18.649

  

1:16.882

  
Daniil Kvyat  Toro Rosso  

1:18.682

  

1:16.898
Carlos Sainz  McLaren  

1:17.144

  

1:16.913
Romain Grosjean  Haas  

1:18.330

1:17.854

1:17.076
Lando Norris  McLaren

1:17.709

  

1:17.084

  
Pierre Gasly  Red Bull

1:17.715

  

1:17.091

  
Daniel Ricciardo  Renault

1:20.107

1:22.597

1:17.204

1:17.114
Kimi Raikkonen  Alfa Romeo  

1:18.209

  

1:17.239
Lance Stroll  Racing Point

1:17.824

  

1:17.556

  
Kevin Magnussen  Haas

1:18.769

  

1:18.199

1:17.565
Antonio Giovinazzi  Alfa Romeo

1:18.589

  

1:17.639

  
Max Verstappen  Red Bull  

1:18.395

  

1:17.709
Sergio Perez  Racing Point  

1:17.842

  

1:17.791
George Russell  Williams

1:19.662

  

1:18.130

  
Robert Kubica  Williams  

1:19.367

  

1:18.993

According to Pirelli's estimates, there is a laptime advantage of around 0.6s between the softest tyre, the C5, and the C4, and a similar gap between the C4 and the C3. The C2 is estimated to be 0.7s slower than the C3, and 0.8s-1s faster than the hardest compound, the C1.

Max Verstappen's Friday laptime would therefore have theoretically been a 1:16.5 had it been set on C5 tyres, as per the rest of the field.

Mileage by team:

Kilometres per team

Kilometres per team

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Team

Week 1

laps

 Tues Weds Thurs Fri

Total 

laps

Total

km

GP distances

(1 GP = 307 km)
 Mercedes 610 90 176 181 132 1189 5535 18.02
 Ferrari 598 110 41 138 110 997 4641 15.11
 Renault 433 157 130 138 103 961 4473 14.56
 Toro Rosso 482 103 101 118 131 935 4352 14.17
 Alfa Romeo 507 99 113 71 132 922 4292 13.97
 McLaren 445 80 130 84 134 873 4064 13.23
 Haas 384 131 120 69 167 871 4055 13.20
 Red Bull 475 136 128 65 29 833 3878 12.62
 Racing Point 248 82 88 103 104 625 2909 9.47
 Williams 88 119 130 140 90 567 2639 8.59

Mileage by engine supplier:

Kilometres per power unit

Kilometres per power unit

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Engine Week 1 Tues Weds Thurs Fri

Total

laps

Total

km

GP distances

(1 GP = 307 km)
 Ferrari
(Ferrari/Haas/Alfa Romeo)		 1489 340 274 278 409 2790 12'987 42.27
 Mercedes
(Mercedes/Racing Point/
Williams)		 878 291 394 424 339 2394 11'144 36.27
 Renault
(Renault/McLaren)		 946 237 260 222 237 1834 8537 27.79

 Honda
(Red Bull/Toro Rosso)

 957 239 229 183 160 1768 8230 26.79
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II

