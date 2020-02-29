Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

Barcelona F1 2020 testing: All the statistics over six days

shares
comments
Barcelona F1 2020 testing: All the statistics over six days
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 8:15 AM

With pre-season now done and dusted, check out all the statistics from the six days of Formula 1 testing in Barcelona...

Combined fastest laps from the two tests

Pos Driver Time
1 Valtteri Bottas 1'15.732
2 Max Verstappen 1'16.269
3 Daniel Ricciardo 1'16.276
4 Charles Leclerc 1'16.360
5 Lewis Hamilton 1'16.410
6 Esteban Ocon 1'16.433
7 Sergio Perez 1'16.634
8 Carlos Sainz 1'16.820
9 Sebastian Vettel 1'16.841
10 George Russell 1'16.871
11 Daniil Kvyat 1'16.914
12 Robert Kubica 1'16.942
13 Romain Grosjean 1'17.037
14 Pierre Gasly 1'17.066
15 Kimi Raikkonen 1'17.091
16 Lance Stroll 1'17.118
17 Nicholas Latifi 1'17.313
18 Kevin Magnussen 1'17.495
19 Alexander Albon 1'17.550
20 Lando Norris 1'17.573
21 Antonio Giovinazzi 1'19.670

Laps completed per driver

Pos  Driver Total
1 Lewis Hamilton  466
2 Carlos Sainz
 446
3 Charles Leclerc  442
4 Sergio Perez  441
5 Valtteri Bottas  437
6 Max Verstappen  414
7 Sebastian Vettel  402
8 Romain Grosjean  399
9 Daniil Kvyat 

399
10 George Russell  394
11 Esteban Ocon  376
12 Pierre Gasly  370
13 Daniel Ricciardo  367
14 Alexander Albon  366
15 Lando Norris  356
16 Nicholas Latifi  343
17 Lance Stroll  341
18 Antonio Giovinazzi  323
19 Kimi Raikkonen  300
20 Kevin Magnussen  250
21 Robert Kubica  112

Km completed per driver

Pos  Driver  Total 
1 Lewis Hamilton  2169
2 Carlos Sainz
 2076
3 Charles Leclerc  2058
4 Sergio Perez  2053
5 Valtteri Bottas  2034
6 Max Verstappen  1927
7 Sebastian Vettel  1871
8 Romain Grosjean  1857
9 Daniil Kvyat  1857
10 George Russell  1834
11 Esteban Ocon  1750
12 Pierre Gasly  1722
13 Daniel Ricciardo  1708
14 Alexander Albon  1704
15 Lando Norris  1657
16 Nicholas Latifi  1597
17 Lance Stroll  1587
18 Antonio Giovinazzi  1504
19 Kimi Raikkonen  1397
20 Kevin Magnussen  1164
21 Robert Kubica  521

Laps completed per team

Pos Team  Total 
1 Mercedes 903
2 Ferrari 844
3 McLaren 802
4 Racing Point 782
5 Red Bull 780
6 AlphaTauri 769
7 Renault 743
8 Williams 737
9 Alfa Romeo 735
10 Haas 649

Km completed per team

 Pos Team  Total 
1 Mercedes 4203
2 Ferrari 3929
3 McLaren 3733
4 Racing Point 3640
5 Red Bull 3631
6 AlphaTauri 3580
7 Renault 3459
8 Williams 3431
9 Alfa Romeo 3421
10 Haas 3021

Laps completed per engine

Pos Engine  Total 
1 Mercedes 2422
2 Ferrari 2228
3 Honda 1549
4 Renault 1545

Km completed per engine

Pos Engine  Total 
1 Mercedes 11274
2 Ferrari 10371
3 Honda 7211
4 Renault 7192

 

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Pablo Elizalde

