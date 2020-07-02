1964 Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari
1970 Jacky Ickx, Ferrari
1971 Jo Siffert, BRM
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus
1973 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
1974 Carlos Reutemann, Brabham
1975 Vittorio Brambilla, March
1976 John Watson, Penske
1977 Alan Jones, Shadow
1978 Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
1979 Alan Jones, Williams
1980 Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault
1981 Jacques Laffite, Ligier
1982 Elio de Angelis, Lotus
1983 Alain Prost, Renault
1984 Niki Lauda, McLaren
1985 Alain Prost, McLaren
1986 Alain Prost, McLaren
1987 Nigel Mansell, Williams
1997 Jaques Villeneuve, Williams
1998 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
1999 Eddie Irvine, Ferrari
2000 Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
2001 David Coulthard, McLaren
2002 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2003 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2014 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2015 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2016 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2018 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2019 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
The Austrian Grand Prix was first run as a round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1964, first at Zeltweg airfield and then the permanent Osterreichring (aka A1-Ring and Red Bull Ring). Alain Prost is the only three-time victor here, and there’s been some fascinating races – including a winner who crashed just after the finish line! Here are all the winners from across the years, click on the arrows above to scroll through them…
