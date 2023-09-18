Aston Martin: Stroll crash shows F1 commitment, not recklessness

Stroll felt as though his final flying lap in Q1 had been heavily disrupted by poor tyre preparation, traffic and dirty air. That prompted the Canadian to 'send it' into the final corners at Marina Bay.

But from running over the exit kerb, the rear of his AMR23 stepped out and he speared into the outside wall before the wreckage slid back across the circuit to trigger a red flag stoppage.

While Stroll was cleared of injury after a precautionary assessment in the medical centre, on Sunday morning he and the team "together" made the decision to withdraw from the race.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether Stroll's gamble to make up time in the final corner to risk the crash was the right approach, team boss Krack said it dispelled the notion that Stroll is not committed to F1.

Krack said: "It's proof that he's full in. So, for all the guys that are thinking he's not, to go into this corner at that speed, you have to have some commitment.

"I think this is another proof that he fully has it."

Stroll was praised for his determination to make the 2023 season opener in Bahrain after a cycling crash, in which he sustained broken wrists, forced him to miss pre-season testing.

But come the Dutch GP in late August, Stroll - whose father Lawrence owns Aston Martin -was forced to hit away rumours that he was ready to leave F1 to pursue a tennis-playing career.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

It is understood that Aston Martin Group CEO Martin Whitmarsh has sounded out Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris' interest in joining as team-mate to Fernando Alonso.

Krack added: "Lance is very strong. He's much, much stronger than people think.

"You have seen him [carry out media duties after his crash]. I'm not concerned at all… he will be fine."

Stroll passed all primary and secondary FIA tests and was cleared to race but discussions with Aston Martin on Sunday morning led to him pulling out.

But Krack says there is "zero" chance of Stroll missing the Japanese GP this weekend.

He continued: "He is generally sore. If you have an incident like that, you have to think that you stress your muscles everywhere.

"It's like if you spend a very hard day in the gym, you feel not great. I think it's the right decision to be ready for Japan.

"The most important thing is that he's fine. Anything else is secondary.

The chassis of the AMR23 was salvageable and Aston Martin says it has factored a major crash repair operation into its cost cap allowance.