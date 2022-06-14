Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying Next / McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term

Alpine arrived at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a suite of new parts designed to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the A522, with an emphasis on drag reduction.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why Alpine's low-drag F1 updates should pay off in the short term
Listen to this article

This is because of a run of tracks with medium/low downforce characteristics, so the updates are expected to pay out over the course of the next few races.

The most substantial change comes around the car's midriff, as the team has redesigned the forward section of the sidepod. This will not only have an impact on cooling, given the now squarer inlet shape, it also has several aerodynamic consequences.

In order to achieve this redesign, the team increased the length of the sidepod, drawing the forward section closer to the front wheels.

Increasing the sidepod length in this manner results in less room to work with, owing to the regulatory bounding boxes that govern the size, position and shape of the bodywork. However, it's a design scheme we've already seen championed by AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and to some extent Red Bull, albeit the latter's solution has an open top.

While the inlet might seem smaller than its letterbox-like predecessor, the volume of the frontal section of the inlet will be relatively similar, as the sidepod also balloons outwards thereafter.

The extra length also has a significant bearing on the external airflow, with the bodywork better able to direct the wake generated by the front tyre more effectively, especially in the undercut region, which will likely have a knock-on effect to the performance of the floor below too.

Not new, but also worth noting, are the two winglets mounted on the side of the halo (red arrow, main image) that help to correct the airflow as it passes by.

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

Alpine A522 rear wing comparison

There was also some considerable buzz around the new rear wing specification introduced by Alpine in Baku, as the upper elements clearly took up considerably less space within the allowable box region, resulting in a wing with a tiny profile.

When compared with the lower downforce rear wing configuration previously used in Jeddah and Miami, this wing also has the rear corner endplate cutouts that we've become accustomed to, rather than being infilled (inset, red arrow above).

The team also revised its beam wing layout, being the first to take inspiration from the stacked layout that we've seen Red Bull use since the start of the season.

Alpine A522 beam wing comparison

Alpine A522 beam wing comparison

Red Bull gives you more wings...

On the topic of Red Bull, it too made changes to the rear wing for Baku in an effort to reduce drag, without compromising too much of the downforce necessary to be quick in the middle sector.

This resulted in using one of its lower-downforce offerings, with which it duly endured DRS issues with during Free Practice again. But the main change was the use of just a lower single element for the beam wing, as the upper elements (red arrows, inset below) were removed.

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Red Bull Racing RB18 beam wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

...as does Ferrari...

Ferrari also made changes to the F1-75 as it also looked to reduce drag on the 2.2km straight, without compromising performance in the middle sector.

In order to achieve this, the Scuderia fitted the new rear wing configuration that was ready for Miami but it had opted not to race – it preferred a higher-downforce option to preserve the tyres there.

The new specification (below left) is still a spoon-shaped design but you'll note when comparing the two wing designs just how much less wing there is in the allowable box section, while the flat edge in the central section of the mainplane and upper flap is much wider.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing Azerbaijan GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

...and Mercedes

Mercedes has been fighting a straightline speed issue all season, with the team introducing a new lower downforce rear wing in Miami that it used again in Baku.

However, Toto Wolff remarked that his drivers had said it was like driving with a parachute attached to the rear of the car, with the W13 down by up to 20km/h relative to its rivals on the 2.2km straight.

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Mercedes W13 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying
Previous article

F1 drivers back penalties for triggering flags in qualifying
Next article

McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure

McLaren: Baku F1 team orders down to Alpine pressure
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The F1 wing choice that impacted Sainz top speed in Verstappen battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The F1 wing choice that impacted Sainz top speed in Verstappen battle

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: More F1 technical developments from Montreal

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: New F1 rear wing designs revealed in Montreal

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 "tried to play the team game" to help Alonso in Canada

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
7 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.