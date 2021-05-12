Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Formula 1 News

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

By:

Pierre Gasly says that his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has “dropped back” relative to its main rivals since the start of the season.

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

The Frenchman qualified fifth in both Bahrain and Imola, and then subsequently started ninth at Portimao and only 12th in Barcelona.

In Spain last weekend he made his life more difficult by overshooting his grid box when he lined up before the start, which led to a five-second time penalty being applied at his pit stop.

He recovered to finish 10th after chasing his countryman Esteban Ocon across the line.

“I'm really upset with myself because it was very silly penalty,” he said when asked about his error by Motorsport.com.

“I always try to gain every millimetre I can, knowing that maybe you can have a small advantage for the start and the first corner.

“But this one I just went too far. And it cost me five seconds in a very silly way. And in the end, I finished only 10th behind Ocon. So obviously I'm upset with it.

“First part of the race, following all the cars, was very, very hard. And I think it's something we need to improve. Also when it was a bit more windy, just very, very difficult. And then, in that last laps, I had a lot of cars to pass. I must say it was quite exciting. And some good battles.

“I was quite frustrated to come that close from P9 at the end, but I think it was still a great recovery. But ultimately, at the end, we are just lacking pace compared to the first two races.

“And that's something we need to understand because we just dropped back in the order compared to the start of the year. And I think there's a bit of work for us.”

Read Also:

Gasly acknowledged that the AlphaTauri’s weakness in slow corners hampered the team in Portimao and again in the crucial last sector in Barcelona.

However, Gasly remains hopeful for the next race in Monaco, despite the twisty nature of the circuit.

“Monaco, I do feel that it's such a particular track that might be slightly different,” he said. “But there are clear areas where we need to improve.

“The car is not bad, it has potential, but is it just we haven't really managed to make it work everywhere in all type of corners, and just get like a smooth sort of car balance all around the lap.

“So we always have like strength and quite big weaknesses, which I think we should improve. We're going to work, I trust in the team and I believe we're going to make some step forward in the coming races.

“Obviously in the low speed it's generally a bit more mechanical than aero, but also the aero platform can have some impact there.

“All process to go through to really understand what we need to do better in this type of corners. But Ferrari and McLaren are making big step forward. We need to keep up if we want to be able to battle a bit further in that midfield.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

Previous article

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

12h
4
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

20h
5
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

11h
Latest news
Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

46m
Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

1h
McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

12h
Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Video Inside
Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

12h
Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

12h
Latest videos
F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests 00:39
Formula 1
34m

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres 00:36
Formula 1
34m

F1: Pirelli finalising 2022 tyres

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness 00:35
Formula 1
43m

F1: Ferrari overcomes race-day weakness

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying 00:26
Formula 1
17h

F1: McLaren has 'clear goal' to improve F1 qualifying

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon 00:27
Formula 1
17h

F1: Alonso says his 100% is still not enough to match 'impressive' Ocon

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Video Inside
Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

The strategic drive key to Lewis Hamilton's first F1 title
Formula 1

The strategic drive key to Lewis Hamilton's first F1 title

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

More from
Pierre Gasly
Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?
Formula 1

Can Gasly finally fulfil AlphaTauri qualifying promise?

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

More from
AlphaTauri
Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Tsunoda issues apology to AlphaTauri for post-qualifying outburst

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly Spanish GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime
Formula 1

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to introduce new F1 tests to clamp down on ‘bendy wings’

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano's crew chief suspended for Dover by NASCAR

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

Latest news

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s flexi wing tricks are a never ending problem for the FIA

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren has "clear goal" to improve F1 qualifying

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.