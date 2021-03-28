Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
05 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Fernando Alonso said he was satisfied by qualifying in the top 10 on his Formula 1 return in Bahrain, admitting he was "expecting to struggle" in the first few races.

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

After two years away from the sport, Alonso qualified ninth at Sakhir, taking full advantage of Pirelli's softer tyres in Q2 to book a place in the Q3 shootout.

Despite outqualifying teammate Esteban Ocon, who starts Sunday's curtain raiser in 16th after failing to survive Q1, Alonso said there is still "more to come" from him as the season progresses.

"I have to get better myself first of all because even today it was like the very first time on these gritty tyres and gritty qualifying session," Alonso explained.

"It’s going to be the first time [doing a] formation lap, the traffic lights, the first corner action. It seems like simple things for a racing driver but after two years it’s going to feel again like new for me.

"I was expecting to struggle in these first couple of races, and this first qualifying went well, but I will have to keep working for Imola for sure.

"To start getting the maximum from the car I will need a couple of races probably to get up to speed."

When asked by Motorsport.com if his top 10 spot in a heavily-congested midfield came as a surprise, Alonso replied he hadn't set specific expectations for his first F1 qualifying session since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I don’t know, I didn’t have any expectations on an exact result," the two-time F1 world champion said. "I think we were just waiting to perform our best qualifying possible and then see where we ended up.

"It was not a surprise, but it was nothing that we expected before qualifying, so it’s nice to see that we can be in the top 10 as was the case today.

"At the same time, there are a couple of cars behind us who tried to qualify with the medium and they were not into Q3, so there are some fast cars behind us as well and we are very close.

"You can be eighth, ninth or 14th in one-tenth-and-a-half, so that’s something that we will need to fight [for] every weekend probably."

Read Also:

Along with scoring as many points as possible, the Spaniard also wants to treat Sunday's Bahrain GP as an information gathering round, after not having completed a full race simulation during pre-season testing.

"The 57 laps in a row will again be the first time. I need that information, I need to do 15 or 20 laps with each of the compounds and feel how the degradation is going, how it keeps changing the balance, how to manage those tyres," he added.

"I want to have those lessons in the pocket tomorrow night when we’ve finished the race. If that’s enough to finish P7 fantastic, if it’s P11 okay, if it’s P15 okay as well, but I need that information tomorrow night."

shares
comments

Related video

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Previous article

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Alpine
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

13h
3
Formula 1

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

10h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

2h
5
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Latest news
Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return
Formula 1

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

14m
The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

1h
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

10h
Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss
Formula 1

Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss

11h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

More from
Filip Cleeren
Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez "has to be patient" with himself after Bahrain Q3 miss

Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "upset and angry" after Bahrain Q1 exit

More from
Fernando Alonso
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio
Formula 1 / Breaking news

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio

More from
Alpine
Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault engine best I've had in F1, says Ocon

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Engine derating issue adding to Red Bull deficit

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

Hamilton: F1 floor rules change aimed at slowing down Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 floor rules change aimed at slowing down Mercedes

Binder: KTM losing concessions 'hasn't changed anything'
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder: KTM losing concessions 'hasn't changed anything'

Latest news

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso “expecting to struggle” in opening races of F1 return

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.