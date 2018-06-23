Alonso doing "everything possible" amid qualifying disaster

Fernando Alonso says he is doing "everything possible" with the equipment he has after a disastrous qualifying for McLaren ahead of the French Grand Prix.

Alonso, returning to Formula 1 this weekend after winning the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota on Sunday, was knocked out in Q1 at Paul Ricard.

It is the first time this year that Alonso failed to advance to Q2.

The Spaniard qualified down in 16th position, two places ahead of teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, as McLaren endured its worst qualifying of the year.

When asked how he felt to be out in Q1 less than a week after winning Le Mans, he said: "Nothing, normality, normality.

"On the personal side I'm trying to do everything possible. I believe I'm the only one right now who is 8-0 against the champion in GP3 [sic], GP2 and all the categories he raced in.

"This is Formula 1. You need the right package and the right place.

"These last races have not been good for us but amid all this disaster we are seventh in the championship, so we must be doing something right."

The two-time world champion, who has failed to score in the last two races in Monaco and Canada, felt all of his laps in Q1 had been good.

"We were sort of okay all Friday and then the last lap was pretty good but we never know how fast the other teams are. Today we had these difficulties.

"The four laps were good, two tenths better than my teammate, who has won several races here, so it is what it is."

Alonso suggested he is anticipating a processional race tomorrow unless it rains.

When asked what was expected from Sunday, he said: "The same as in the last few races. A train of cars all Sunday.

"Those on pole will be fastest, they will start first and run away. The second ones will start second and run away. The third ones will start third and will run away.

"The weather could play the most important part. If it rains like this morning or if there's changing conditions it will probably be a more chaotic race. If it doesn't rain, it will be more complicated to overtake."