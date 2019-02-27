Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Albon: Steering wheel tools "the main area" for progress

shares
comments
Albon: Steering wheel tools
By:
1h ago

Formula 1 rookie Alex Albon reckons there is potential for a good step forward in his form simply from making better use of his steering wheel settings.

The Toro Rosso driver has been on a steep learning curve after being handed an F1 race seat for 2019 despite having never tested a grand prix car before.

But while happy with the amount of progress he has been able to make in the two pre-season F1 tests, Albon senses a lot of opportunity to raise his game.

“The main thing at the minute is just using all the tools on the steering wheel,” he said. “There is quite a lot of potential there. And in terms of tyre saving and all that kind of thing, it can really affect the balance with a couple of switches.

“So it is just trying to make that become a bit more natural. At some point you want to do that yourself rather than your engineer suggesting things for you to do, but that is the main area at the moment.”

Albon says he feels fully up to speed with F1 machinery, but says he still needs to do some fine-tuning in high-speed corners.

Asked by Motorsport.com about what were the main items he wanted to tick off before Melbourne, he said: “Still getting comfortable with the high-speed. I think especially in race management, there is that balance between pushing and not pushing, and I think it is not easy.

Read also:

“It is easier when you are going for a push lap and you rag it really. But when it comes to race pace and it is not over-saving or under-saving, that is my main area that I want to work on. As well as getting in the rhythm, and getting up to speed quickly.

“It is quite nice here because you have all those days and all those tyres to build up to it, whereas in Q1 you have to nail it on the first lap.”

The Anglo-Thai racer says treating each test day as though it is his very first one has helped him better learn what he needs to do.

“Everything comes a bit slower because I am not trying to learn and do everything at one time,” he said. “It is more natural now. 

"But in terms of the approach, I am just trying to maximise all the time I get, almost treat it like my first day where I learn and really understand what the team are trying to do with the car."

Alex Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Alex Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next article
Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role

Previous article

Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role

Next article

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Red zone: trending stories

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes Barcelona February testing II
Formula 1 / Testing report

Sainz tops second morning of F1 test as Vettel crashes

13m ago
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Article
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role Article
Formula 1

Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role

Latest videos
F1 testing: Red Bull shows pace, and encouraging signs for Mercedes 07:12
Formula 1

F1 testing: Red Bull shows pace, and encouraging signs for Mercedes

13h ago
Mercedes' major F1 update package explained 06:17
Formula 1

Mercedes' major F1 update package explained

20h ago

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Albon: Steering wheel tools
Formula 1

Albon: Steering wheel tools "the main area" for progress

Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role
Formula 1

Alonso to test McLaren F1 car in new ambassador role

Schumacher on
Formula 1

Schumacher on "shortlist" for Alfa Romeo F1 test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.