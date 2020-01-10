Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
15 Mar
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
22 Mar
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
05 Apr
Formula 1
Chinese GP
16 Apr
19 Apr
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
03 May
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
10 May
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
24 May
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
07 Jun
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
14 Jun
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
28 Jun
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
05 Jul
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
19 Jul
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
02 Aug
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
30 Aug
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
06 Sep
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
20 Sep
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
27 Sep
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
11 Oct
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
25 Oct
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
01 Nov
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
15 Nov
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 announces 2020 race start times

By:
Jan 10, 2020, 3:36 PM

The British GP will start an hour later this year than in 2019, according to a detailed scheduled issued by the Formula 1 organisation on Friday.

The Silverstone start time was set at 14:10 last year, and allowing for the time difference between BST and CET that brought it into line with the 15:10 in the rest of Europe, in essence to help TV companies maintain a consistent weekend schedule.

However, it has now been moved back to 15:10, which means that the timetable will be the same as other European races for those working at the track, but an hour later for anyone watching on TV outside the UK.

Practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday have also been adjusted to bring them into line with the usual European schedule.

The start of the US GP has also been moved an hour, from 13:10 to 14:10.

No other start times have changed relative to 2019, but some sessions have been altered.

The timetable for Suzuka has yet to be announced, and according to F1 will be confirmed "in the next few weeks."

The two new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands will start at 14:10 and 15:10 respectively.

Grand Prix Date FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Sunset
Australia 13-15 March 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 19:39
Bahrain 20-22 March 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:10 17:46
Vietnam 3-5 April 11:00-12:30  15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:12
China 17-19 April 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:25
Netherlands 1-3 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:10
Spain 8-10 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Monaco* 21-24 May 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Azerbaijan 5-7 June 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 20:08
Canada 12-14 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 20:44
France 26-28 June 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:39
Austria 3-5 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:58
Great Britain 17-19 July 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 21:12
Hungary 31 July-2 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:15
Belgium 28-30 August 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 20:24
Italy 4-6 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 19:50
Singapore 18-20 September 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 19:01
Russia 25-27 September 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:08
Japan** 9-11 October TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA 17:24
United States*** 23-25 October 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 14:10 18:50
Mexico 30 October-1 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 18:02
Brazil 13-15 November 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 18:29
Abu Dhabi

27-29 November

 

 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10 17:33

*Free practice on Thursday
**Race start schedule will be confirmed in the next few weeks
***Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe on Saturday night/Sunday morning

