F1 2020 calendar and test schedule confirmed
Formula 1’s 2020 calendar has been officially signed off by the FIA, following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Friday.
The 22-race schedule, which is the biggest in F1 history, will begin in Australia on March 15 and conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 29.
The two new events being added to the schedule, Vietnam on April 5 and the Dutch GP on May 3, are both subject to their circuits (Hanoi street track and Zandvoort respectively) being officially homologated.
The WMSC also discussed a number of changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations, which is expected to include the addition of a number of reverse grid qualifying races, but these will only be signed off by a later electronic vote.
F1 has also confirmed that there will be two three-day tests prior to the start of the season, with both taking place at Barcelona.
The first test will run from February 19-21, while the second will take place from February 26-28.
2020 Formula 1 calendar:
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|March 15
|Australian GP
|Melbourne
|March 22
|Bahrain GP
|Sakhir
|April 5
|Vietnam GP
|Hanoi*
|April 19
|Chinese GP
|Shanghai
|May 3
|Netherlands GP
|Zandvoort*
|May 10
|Spanish GP
|Barcelona
|May 24
|Monaco GP
|Monte Carlo
|June 7
|Azerbaijan GP
|Baku
|June 14
|Canadian GP
|Montreal
|June 28
|French GP
|Le Castellet
|July 5
|Austrian GP
|Spielberg
|July 19
|British GP
|Silverstone
|August 2
|Hungarian GP
|Budapest
|August 30
|Belgian GP
|Spa-Francorchamps
|September 6
|Italian GP
|Monza
|September 20
|Singapore GP
|Marina Bay
|September 27
|Russian GP
|Sochi
|October 11
|Japanese GP
|Suzuka
|October 25
|United States GP
|Austin
|November 1
|Mexican GP
|Mexico City
|November 15
|Brazilian GP
|Sao Paulo
|November 29
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Yas Marina
