The start of an engine freeze from 2022 to 2026 could have been a moment when things calmed down a bit, as teams have to stick with the same designs for several years now.

However, a total of 36 engine grid penalties, which came from 137 times drivers exceeded component limits, showed the challenge manufacturers still face to keep within the limits.

There were 20 occasions when drivers were sent to the back of the grid, and a further 135 grid position drops as a result of all the changes.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was hit the hardest. He was sent to the back of the grid or to the pit lane on three occasions. In addition, the Japanese driver was given five positions for a gearbox change and ten places for collecting five reprimands, although he did not have to serve the latter as he had already been moved to the back of the grid in Italy.

Charles Leclerc's challenge for the world championship title was not made easy either, thanks to the number of times he had to take grid drops. Due to Ferrari's major reliability problems in the middle of the season, the Monegasque had to start from the very back twice (Canada and Belgium) and was given ten penalty positions in Austin.

Teammate Carlos Sainz was sent to the back of the grid twice (in France and Italy) and took a five-place grid penalty once (Brazil).

Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were both moved to the back of the grid twice and given another five-position penalty, too.

World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) only had to start at the back of the grid in Belgium, which in fact turned out to be 14th position in the end due to the large number of changes that had been taken elsewhere. He also took a five-place grid drop in Monza.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was officially moved to the back of the grid once, but got +20 and +15 positions in two other races - which is pretty much as good as being sent to the back.

Mick Schumacher (Haas) was placed at the back of the field once in Belgium and was given another 15 positions at Monza.

Good news for Mercedes

Despite the grid using up 137 extra engine elements, there were drivers and even entire teams that got through the season penalty-free.

Aston Martin remained completely within the quota with its two drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, while Williams also got by with its elements for Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon.

The only other driver who did not suffer an engine penalty drop was Daniel Ricciardo.

The common theme among the above teams and drivers is that they were all Mercedes-powered.

However, despite the German car manufacturer staying within its allocation with the customers, at its works team there was one change on each car. Lewis Hamilton started at the back in Monza, while George Russell took his fresh unit from the pit lane in Singapore.

Use of power unit components by each driver:

Team Driver ICE TC MH MK IT CE EX GO GI 3 3 3 3 2 2 8 4 4 Red Bull Verstappen 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 4 5 Perez 5 3 3 3 2 2 7 4 4 Mercedes Hamilton 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3 Russell 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 4 4 Ferrari Leclerc 6 6 5 5 3 4 9 5 5 Sainz 6 5 5 6 3 4 8 5 5 McLaren Ricciardo 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4 Norris 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 4 4 Alpine Alonso 6 5 5 4 4 4 6 4 4 Ocon 6 4 4 4 4 4 7 4 4 AlphaTauri Gasly 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 3 4 Tsunoda 6 6 6 6 3 3 7 4 5 Aston Martin Vettel 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4 Stroll 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4 Williams Latifi 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 3 Albon 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4 Alfa Romeo Zhou 5 4 4 3 2 3 8 5 5 Bottas 6 7 7 4 2 3 8 5 4 Haas Magnussen 6 5 5 4 2 2 8 4 4 Schumacher 5 4 4 4 2 3 8 6 6 ICE=combustion engine, TC=turbocharger, MH=MGU-H, MK=MGU-K, ES=energy storage, CE=control electronics, EX=exhaust system, GO=outer gearbox parts, GI=Internal gearbox parts

Problem areas

If we look at the statistics of the individual elements where penalties were taken, teams had the hardest time with the ICE.

Apart from the five drivers who got through the season without any penalty, everyone else went over the limit on this front. In the case of the turbocharger and MGU-H, 14 out of 20 drivers exceeded the limit - Bottas most frequently, who used seven elements out of the permitted three.

The MGU-K limit was breached by 12 drivers, as were the control electronics. And in the case of the energy storage, more than half (eleven out of 20) managed with the permitted allocation.

Compliance was easiest with the exhaust, of which eight elements were allowed to be used over the season. Only Charles Leclerc was over the limit here. Other drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel, were even far below the limit with three elements used.

Gearbox rules

Since 2022, the gearbox has also been subject to a quota. Previously it had to last a certain number of races at a time (unless a driver retired), but now it is limited to four units, divided into outer and inner elements, for the year.

Seven drivers exceeded the limit, Mick Schumacher being the only driver to do so twice for both gearbox parts.

For the 2023 Formula 1 season, the same rules and the same allocations will apply again in terms of engine parts. However, if a driver changes both gearbox parts at once, the sum of the penalties will no longer be added up, but will be taken together as one penalty of five places.

However, it is still unclear how many gearbox elements will be allowed for 2023 because that depends on the number of races in the season.

With the originally planned 24 races of the season, each driver would be allowed to use five gearboxes, but due to the omission of China, there are currently "only" 23 races, for which four gearboxes are provided for in the regulations. Whether there will be a replacement race is still not decided.

Detailed changes:

Driver Grand Prix Element

Number Penalty Verstappen

Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - France Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places United States Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Perez

Saudi Arabia Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Spain Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Great Britain Control electronics 2 of 2 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Netherlands Energy storage 2 of 2 - Italy Engine 4 out of 3 + 10 places Exhaust 6 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Hamilton

Spain Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 - France Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Netherlands External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Italy Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Russell

Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Spain Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - France Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Hungary MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - Singapore Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Exhaust 4 out of 8 - United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Leclerc

Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Miami Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Spain External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Canada Engine 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid

Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Great Britain Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Austria Energy storage 2 of 2 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - France Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Hungary Exhaust 8 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 5 out of 3 MGU-H 5 out of 3 MGU-K 5 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 4 out of 2 Exhaust 9 out of 8 External gearbox part 5 out of 4 Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 10 places



Turbocharger 6 out of 3 Sainz

Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 - Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Canada Engine 3 out of 3 - Great Britain Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - France Energy storage 2 of 2 - Exhaust 5 out of 8 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Belgium Exhaust 6 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Italy MGU-K 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid





Engine 5 out of 3 Turbocharger 5 out of 3 MGU-H 5 out of 3 MGU-K 6 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 External gearbox part 5 out of 4 Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Brazil Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places Exhaust 8 out of 8 - Ricciardo

Australia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Monaco External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Norris

Saudi Arabia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Australia Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Austria Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - France Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Hungary Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 5 out of 5 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Alonso Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Australia Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Spain Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Austria Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 5 out of 3 MGU-H 5 out of 3 Energy storage 4 out of 2 Control electronics 4 out of 2 Exhaust 5 out of 8 - France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Netherlands Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places Ocon Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Canada Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Netherlands Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - United States Engine 6 out of 3 Start from the pit lane Control electronics 4 out of 2 Energy storage 4 out of 2 Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Gasly

Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Miami Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Monaco Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Hungary Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Singapore Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Tsunoda

Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Australia Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Monaco External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 Control electronics 3 out of 2 France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 Start from the pit lane Turbocharger 5 out of 3 MGU-H 5 out of 3 MGU-K 5 out of 3 Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Italy Engine 6 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 6 out of 3 MGU-H 6 out of 3 MGU-K 6 out of 3 Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places Vettel Australia Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 - Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 - Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Stroll

Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 - Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Japan External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Latifi

Australia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 - Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Albon

Emilia Romagna Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Zhou

Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - Spain MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Austria Control electronics 2 of 2 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - France Energy storage 2 of 2 - Belgium Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 Control electronics 3 out of 2 External gearbox part 5 out of 4 Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 Italy Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 - Bottas Bahrain Control electronics 2 of 2 - Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Engine 3 out of 3 - Canada Energy storage 2 of 2 - Great Britain MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Control electronics 3 out of 2 Turbocharger 5 out of 3 + 10 places



MGU-H 5 out of 3 Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places Turbocharger 6 out of 3 MGU-H 6 out of 3 External gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Italy Engine 6 out of 3 + 15 places Turbocharger 7 out of 3 MGU-H 7 out of 3 Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 - Magnussen

Saudi Arabia Control electronics 2 of 2 - Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 - Energy storage 2 of 2 - Miami Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Canada Engine 3 out of 3 - Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - France Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places Turbocharger 5 out of 3 MGU-H 5 out of 3 Exhaust 6 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Mexico Engine 6 out of 3 +5 places Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 - Schumacher

Australia Energy storage 2 of 2 - Control electronics 2 of 2 - Exhaust 2 out of 8 - External gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 - Miami Engine 2 out of 3 - Turbocharger 2 out of 3 - MGU-H 2 out of 3 - MGU-K 2 out of 3 - Exhaust 3 out of 8 - Spain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 - Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 - Exhaust 4 out of 8 - External gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 - Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 - MGU-H 3 out of 3 - MGU-K 3 out of 3 - Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 - Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid Turbocharger 4 out of 3 MGU-H 4 out of 3 MGU-K 4 out of 3 Energy storage 3 out of 2 External gearbox part 5 out of 4 Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 Exhaust 6 out of 8 - Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places





External gearbox part 6 out of 4 Internal gearbox part 6 out of 4 Exhaust 7 out of 8 - Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 -