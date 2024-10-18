Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.

Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix last time out but still faces an uphill battle to overcome Max Verstappen in the race for the drivers' title, even with McLaren now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, who will get off to the best start in the only practice session before Sprint Qualifying? FP1 gets under way at 6:30pm BST.