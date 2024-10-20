Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.

With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Max Verstappen who took victory in the Sprint as Carlos Sainz edged out Lando Norris for second on the last lap.

But Norris set a sublime lap to take an unexpected pole for the main event, albeit with the assistance of a crash for George Russell which brought an early end to qualifying.

Who will win? The United States Grand Prix gets under way at 8pm BST.