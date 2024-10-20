F1 US GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.
With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Max Verstappen who took victory in the Sprint as Carlos Sainz edged out Lando Norris for second on the last lap.
But Norris set a sublime lap to take an unexpected pole for the main event, albeit with the assistance of a crash for George Russell which brought an early end to qualifying.
Who will win? The United States Grand Prix gets under way at 8pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
So, all of that means Verstappen leaves Austin with his lead in the drivers' standings up to 57 points over Norris. Check out the full F1 drivers' and teams' standings here.
The US GP trophies are mini Pirelli tyres, except Leclerc's winner trophy, which is an actual trophy. Odd. Anyway, they get busy with the fizzy to celebrate an enthralling race.
The top three come out to the podium for familiar rostrum celebrations. The Monegasque and Italian national anthem pairing rings out for the first time since the Italian GP.
Verstappen and Sainz instantly get on to the big topic: Norris vs Verstappen, with the Dutch driver stating Norris got the penalty for track limits, which wasn't the case on our information from the timing screens.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Leclerc on his US GP win: "It hasn't been an easy weekend up to now, I have been struggling with the feeling with the car but I had the confidence in the race and the feeling was OK. We felt it in the sprint race but we were not scared, but thought the others would improve today, but that we still had the upper hand. I am really happy with today, 1-2 for the team, we couldn't have dreamed for better."
Mercedes claim ‘unfortunately, a gust of wind at Tun 19 caught him out’ - explaining Hamilton’s retirement. He, however, said it was his car bouncing in an interview with my colleague Mark Mann-Bryans and has suggested the team’s latest upgrades were the real reason.
Verstappen on third place: "For me it was a difficult race, I never had the pace to attack, so a bit different to yesterday, understeering a lot, braking, so that made the defending quite difficult. So every time someone went for a move I couldn't brake late. It was a tough battle and tough to keep him behind but for us to still be on the podium is a great result."
Verstappen on the Norris battle: "I have my opinion but I don't need to say it here, I'll let the stewards do their thing."
Leclerc leaps into his Ferrari mechanics as he celebrates a stellar victory. Plaudits will go to Ferrari's 1-2, but that Norris vs Verstappen battle will dominate the post-race focus.
Magnussen takes 11th ahead of Gasly, Alonso, Tsunoda, Stroll, Albon, Bottas, Ocon and Zhou. Hamilton was the only retirement.
Verstappen took third by 0.942s when Norris has his penalty applied. Behind them Piastri takes fifth ahead of Russell, Perez and Hulkenberg. Top work by Lawson, who scores points on his first race back in the RB, and Colapinto who rounds out the points places.
Leclerc wins the United States GP! It is a Ferrari 1-2 with Sainz in second. Norris crosses the line in third but drops to fourth behind Verstappen due to his five-second penalty.
Russell gets past Perez into T12 and into P6, from the pitlane.
Norris is given a five-second penalty for that incident with Verstappen!
Leclerc starts the final lap, but no word yet on the Norris and Verstappen incident from the stewards. Norris has exceeded track limits three times, so he cannot do it again or he will get a penalty.
Ocon pitted for soft tyres and took the fastest lap away from Colapinto, which is handy in the constructors' fight.
Perez and Russell are side-by-side through the final sector and the Red Bull stays ahead, just.
Sainz cleared the traffic during the Norris/Verstappen battle - but Leclerc will hold on even though he’s now lapping Tsunoda
That Norris vs Verstappen incident is under investigation with the stewards.
Three laps to go, Leclerc leads by 5.7s and we are on course for a Ferrari 1-2.
Verstappen says "he needs to give me it back" about Norris passing him off the track. The incident has been noted.
Norris passes Verstappen for third at Turn 12! But he does it while off the track! He was forced off, but he has also keep the place.
With five laps to go Leclerc has this victory in his grasp, with a 5.9s lead over Sainz. No idea who will join them on the podium, as Verstappen and Norris battle it out through the final sector again with the Red Bull driver just about keeping his rival behind.
Bottas almost becomes an unwanted extra in the Norris vs Verstappen fight, as he goes to the outside of Turn 1 to let both drivers lap him. That McLaren is starting to slide around, Norris's tyres must be starting to cry enough so close behind Verstappen's Red Bull.
While the title contenders battle, Russell is still closing on Perez. That gap is down to 2.5s.
At the start of lap 49 Verstappen goes defensive into Turn 1 to keep Norris at bay for another few corners.
Fastest lap point currently goes to... Colapinto!
Sainz has now caught the traffic Leclerc hit first - that could now save the leader as Leclerc just has Ocon to clear and a big gap ahead to Tsunoda.
Norris pokes his front wing around the outside of Verstappen at Turn 12 and then through the following corners but he cannot get alongside far enough to make a move stick. Excellent racing by the title contenders.
Gasly has been overtaken again, this time by Colapinto who has so far earned himself another championship point. Someone find the kid a seat for next season please!