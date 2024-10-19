F1 US GP Live Commentary and Updates - Qualifying
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix Qualifying session
Formula 1 returns from its mini-break with a trip to the Circuit of the Americas, kick-starting the next triple-header.
Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix last time out but still faces an uphill battle to overcome Max Verstappen in the race for the drivers' title, even with McLaren now ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
With off-track headlines again dominating ahead of the weekend, it was Verstappen who took victory in the Sprint as Carlos Sainz edged out Norris for second on the last lap. Will the Red Bull driver take pole again for the grand prix?
Qualifying gets under way at 11pm BST.
By: Ewan Gale
We are done for the live coverage of qualifying. Thank you so much for joining, we will be back for the race tomorrow but, of course, all the biggest stories can be found across the website in the meantime.
Read the full qualifying report below, but until tomorrow, it's goodbye!
While Norris will take plaudits for his pole, attention must be given to Gasly's efforts in an Alpine that has been a handful all season.
Seventh on the grid is a huge step forward for the French manufacturer.
How much did McLaren learn from the Sprint? Norris was retreating late in the 19-lap event, with Red Bull and Ferrari definitely finding greater joy.
Something to ponder overnight when drawing up battle plans.
Norris: "It was a beautiful lap. I was not going to go much quicker than I did. I put everything out on the line. We have been on the back foot so I had to do something."
Sainz: "We have done a good step in the right direction. I was three-tenths up on my first lap with only two corners left [before the yellows]."
Verstappen: "Unfortunately I couldn't finish the lap because I think I had a pretty good shot, but that's how it goes."
A huge snap of oversteer on entry to T19 sent Russell into a high-speed spin and a one-way route to the barriers.
Definitely damage to the front and rear right corners, but Russell himself is perfectly OK.
How F1 can deliver twists and turns.
So Norris is on pole from Verstappen and Sainz.
Leclerc is fourth, Piastri fifth and Russell sixth, though damage depending, he could face a grid drop.
Verstappen was absolutely flying, he will think that's a pole position lost.
Russell has crashed at T19, that will be Norris on pole.
Now the door is closed!
Norris can't beat his best sector one time. The door is open for Verstappen...
He's up by 0.172s through sector one...
Right then, buckle up, here we go. Verstappen is on his lap.
A close call in the pits though, with Gasly almost taking Verstappen into the wall.
That's a textbook unsafe release and, unsurprisingly, the incident is noted by the stewards.
Another four-tenths are bled in the middle sector but Alonso is giving it everything.
He crosses the line to go eighth, ahead of Magnussen.
The rest are all back out for one final effort each.
Alonso has the track to himself then, let's see what the Spaniard can muster.
Three-tenths down on Norris in the first sector which is incredible considering how smooth and easy the car looked to drive.
A small lull as the cars get pushed into the garages for tyre changes, though Alonso has just gone out for his attempt at a lap.
A serious 'Game On' from Norris to Verstappen though. This would be a pole from the clouds if the McLaren driver can hang on.
Perez went only eighth but loses the lap anyway for exceeding track limits.
Here comes Verstappen - only second! 0.031s separates the championship protagonists.
What a lap from Norris and he had a moment at T19 as well. Where has that come from?
Piastri is fourth, with Russell on used tyres down in fifth. Gasly is sixth ahead of Magnussen.
Norris sets the first representative time with a 1m32.330s, three-tenths faster than Sainz.
Leclerc is a further tenth down.
Anyway, focus back to Q3 and the first flying laps...
More on Hamilton's issues - he had an issue with the suspension bearings during the Sprint and had changes made to his car between sessions.
That may explain the clicking he complained about earlier.
Q3 is under way, who will take pole for the US GP?
Hamilton has lamented the balance of his Mercedes. That sounds like a pitlane start and a breach of parc ferme for tomorrow.
The tow didn't help Tsunoda who misses out by three-hundredths, Hulkenberg just 0.07s away from Q3 in 12th.
It was a lock-up at T1 which did for the German.
Alonso is next with Tsunoda on the bubble - the Aston Martin driver makes it!
That pace has been non-existent so far this weekend.
Stroll couldn't replicate it and ends up 14th.
Sainz goes second now and confirms safe passage to Q3.
Ocon can take only 11th with his lap, make that 12th as Magnussen knocks his team-mate Hulkenberg out of the top 10 by going ninth.
Tsunoda goes ninth for RB and Gasly is seventh with a great lap in the Alpine.
The Ferrari driver goes third and should be safely through, a great lap under pressure from the Monegasque.
Perez jumps to fourth in the second Red Bull. That's much better.