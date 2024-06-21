F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates – FP1 & FP2
Friday's action from the 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
By: Ewan Gale, James Newbold
- McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull appear closely matched
- Aero-rakes were in evidence on several cars early on
- FP1 gets under way at 17:00 local time (16:00 BST)
Leaderboard
- Norris, McLaren
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Russell, Mercedes
- Perez, Red Bull
- Piastri, McLaren
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Ocon, Alpine
- Alonso, Aston Martin
- Albon, Williams
That's that for FP1 coverage. Thank you for joining us over the past hour or so.
We will be back for FP2, but until then, check out the full report here!
Not many hands have been shown in that session, other than Verstappen and Norris being as fast as ever.
Mercedes looked like it had a smooth hour of running, whilst Sainz underlined Ferrari's pace with a good lap on mediums.
Norris tops the session with a 1m14.228s with a time four-tenths up on last year's best FP1 time, set by Verstappen.
His personal best a year ago was a 1m15.7s, just to underline the steps taken by McLaren in the last 12 months.
The chequered flag is out to end FP1.
Bearman has done a fine job in the Haas, just two-tenths down on Magnussen's best time.
With the long-runs taking place, there has been little change to the top 10 in the last quarter of the session.
It means Norris will take honours when the chequered flag flies in a minute.
More issues related to a clutch, this time for Verstappen.
"The clutch keeps anti-stalling."
Team-mate Perez removes a tear-off from his visor and it gets stuck on his rear-wing - not ideal for aero performance.
Gasly: "I got something wrong with the car. Box, I can't drive at all."
That's a concern at Alpine as the Frenchman returns to the garage.
Six minutes remain in the session and the Aston Martin drivers are nose-to-tail on their runs, before Alonso pulls over to let others by and find a gap.
Both are on softs, which goes against the grain at this stage.
As practice programmes are, there are different things going on at different teams.
Leclerc is back on track after a check-over and joins Sainz on mediums, with the Mercedes drivers also on mediums.
Russell: "Why have you put us on track at the same point."
"That's a good question," is his reply. Thanks guys!
Leclerc: "There was something strange with the clutch when I came in."
There was a clunk as he stopped in the Ferrari pitbox, and he has asked his team to check for an issue.
As I said earlier, lap times are not representative in this session, but Alonso and Stroll are not looking overly competitive in the Aston Martins.
The Spaniard is ninth and the Canadian 14th, separated by two-tenths.
Three drivers not to reappear as yet are Hamilton, Albon and Sargeant.
The image shows just why the red flags were needed.
But at least the delay wasn't too lengthy and drivers can get their laps in before the end of the hour.
We are quickly back to green, but that scuppered some run plans as drivers had been on their out-laps.
Just under 20 minutes left in the session.
It seems to be a flap from the front wing of Alonso's Aston Martin.
That fell off far too easily when driving over the exit kerb.
There is a large piece of debris just off the racing line on the exit of Turn 9.
That brings out the red flag.
Ocon has posted a fine lap for Alpine to get within a second of the fastest time.
His medium tyre run is good enough for seventh, two-tenths down on Hamilton directly ahead.
Norris is on the softs as well, let's see what the McLaren can do...
A 1m14.228s puts him 0.024s faster than Verstappen.
A scary moment for Tsunoda as he encounters a slow-moving Mercedes out of Turn 9.
Russell: "I don't know what Tsunoda was doing there. I pulled to the right and he aimed for me."
Albon goes sixth on a set of mediums, which impressively is faster than Ricciardo on softs.
Bearman goes eighth with a set of softs.
Verstappen posts a lap three-tenths up on Sainz, also running the softs.
Replays show Hamilton going slightly deep into Turn 10, which accounts for the 0.158s gap to team-mate Russell.
Perez has gone second now, but on a set of soft tyres.
Hamilton, on mediums, goes fourth.
Russell dips into the 1m14s to go fastest but he is immediately beaten by Sainz, with a 1m14.572.
Russell is out on the mediums and pushing on with a fast lap. More and more teams switching to the yellow-sidewalled tyres for this stage of the session as we hit the halfway point.
Bottas has an issue on his Sauber - the DRS flap is fluttering wildly when open down the straights... it isn't meant to do that!