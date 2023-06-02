Spanish GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.
F1 heads to its seventh round this weekend and the second in a double-header after last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen overcame a sudden downpour in the principality to claim his fourth Formula 1 victory of 2023, beating Fernando Alonso by 27.9 seconds.
He now leads the standings by 39 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Alonso in third heading into his home race.
Several teams have brought upgrades to this weekend's round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, including Mercedes and Ferrari.
FP1 starts at 12:30pm BST on Friday, with FP2 at 4pm BST.
By: Megan White, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Until then, you can catch up on all the action from FP2 with Autosport's session report!
That's the kind of action we want to see!
Were we wrong to say that the track would remain dry?
This said, Verstappen is only 0.047s shy of a time that would better these combined sectors.
Russell appears to be enjoying the upgrades slightly more, however, in sixth.
Ocon also betters the Ferrari pair in fourth.
Hamilton is currently over one second off the pace, with Russell two-tenths and four places better off.
Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead
Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split
Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3
Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3 Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?
Good Points in Chaotic Rain-Hit Race | 2023 Monaco GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Good Points in Chaotic Rain-Hit Race | 2023 Monaco GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief