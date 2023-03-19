The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened

Summary

Perez wins the Saudi Arabian GP from Red Bull team-mate Verstappen

The Dutchman finishes second having started 15th, but benefitted from an early safety car after Stroll stops on track

Alonso finishes third but is penalised post-race to drop to fourth and pushes Russell on to the podium

Alonso, who was penalised for being out of his grid slot at the start, given a 10-second post-race penalty for not serving his initial penalty correctly

Hamilton finishes fifth, with the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc completing the top seven