Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets going with Friday practice.

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, Lewis Duncan, Stefan Mackley

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen fastest in FP2 for Saudi Arabian GP, having also topped the times in the opening session
  • Alonso second quickest from Perez, Ocon and Russell
  • Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz finish 9th and 10th
  • FP3 gets underway tomorrow at 1330hrs GMT (1630 local time)
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Alonso, Aston Martin
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Ocon, Alpine
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Gasly, Alpine
  7. Stroll, Aston Martin
  8. Hulkenberg, Haas
  9. Leclerc, Ferrari
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Stopped
That's all from us for today, but we'll be back ahead of FP3 at 13.30 UK time tomorrow. Have a good Friday night!
Read the full FP2 report here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-saudi-arabian-gp-verstappen-completes-friday-practice-clean-sweep/10444898/
And that's FP2 finished! Verstappen led the session from Alonso and Perez
Charles Leclerc reporting more problems but Ferrari can't see anything on the data
Verstappen reporting "really bad" downshifts, especially at the last corner
Everyone has settled into the 1m35s now with 10 minutes left of the session
Leclerc is struggling with his clutch pedal. This does not bode well on a weekend where he already has a 10-place grid penalty...
Less than 20 minutes remaining and Verstappen still leads from Alonso and Perez. Ocon is fourth ahead of Russell in fifth.
Russell says "we need to make some changes." He's currently fourth, with Hamilton in 11th
This traffic is worse than the M25 at rush hour...
Verstappen is once again top with a 1m29.603s, with Alonso 0.2s behind him. The chase will be on in qualifying!
It's now a Red Bull 1-2 again - a familiar sight! Perez leads from Verstappen by 0.05s
Alonso is now running second, with a 1m29.985s. Can he repeat his podium from Bahrain on Sunday?
Despite his comfort struggles, Verstappen improves again into the 1m29s, with a 1m29.952s
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is not happy with his headrest and says he "can't feel the car"
Close call there between Leclerc and Hulkenberg...
The Mercedes is looking a bit of a handful as Hamilton makes it into the top 10 in ninth place, while Russell is 11th
Further down the timesheet, Alonso, Ocon and Albon complete the top five
The Red Bull pair are now leading again - quelle surprise! - with Verstappen ahead of Perez
That didn't last long! Fernando Alonso has gone quickest for Aston Martin, 0.2s quicker than Verstappen
Load more
Latest news
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

WEC
Sebring

Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

WEC
Sebring

Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WRC
Rally Mexico

WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores debut podium

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores debut podium

WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores debut podium WEC Sebring: Toyota dominates, Ferrari scores debut podium

Latest videos
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy

01:01
Formula 1

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy
Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview

Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview

19:55
Formula 1

Can The Mercedes W14 Fight Back? - 2023 Saudi Arabian GP Preview
The Aston Martin Brake Tech Helping Alonso Fight in F1

The Aston Martin Brake Tech Helping Alonso Fight in F1

04:53
Formula 1

The Aston Martin Brake Tech Helping Alonso Fight in F1
2023 Bahrain GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief: Facing the Challenge Ahead Together

2023 Bahrain GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief: Facing the Challenge Ahead Together

05:56
Formula 1

2023 Bahrain GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief: Facing the Challenge Ahead Together
The Top 10 Williams F1 Drivers Of All Time

The Top 10 Williams F1 Drivers Of All Time

13:37
Formula 1

The Top 10 Williams F1 Drivers Of All Time
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.