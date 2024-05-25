F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happened
The eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with final practice and qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
F1 returns to Monaco with Charles Leclerc having led the way in Friday practice from Lewis Hamilton, who topped topped the opening session for Merecedes.
FP3 starts at 11:30 BST (12:30 local time) followed by qualifying at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time).
By: James Newbold, Ewan Gale
Find the full qualifying report and results here, and keep up with the biggest news across the Autosport website.
We will be back to cover the race live, we hope you will join us!
Tsunoda is eighth, Albon ninth and Gasly 10th.
Verstappen reports that he has hit a wall!
Out of sync but a clear lap, he goes into the 1m10s. A good lap and good enough for seventh.
But Verstappen is flying behind...
So eyes turn to Hamilton behind...
A welcome morale boost for the entire team.
The Alpine goes into Q3 with the fifth-fastest time.
A small lull before the final runs...
Leclerc goes second fastest and into safety as Norris also improves, up to P1 by 0.24s. 2:30 left on the clock.
The McLaren's time of a 1m10.756s is a stunner, but he has hit the wall...
The Ferrari improves his time but stays second.
Where has this pace come from?
Hulkenberg has impeded Ocon and looks almost certain to be penalised after the session.
