Monaco GP qualifying as it happened
Minute-by-minute updates on Saturday final practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.
By: Megan White, James Newbold, Haydn Cobb
| Summary
- Leclerc takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix in Ferrari 1-2 as Perez and Sainz collide
- Perez spins into the barriers at Portier and his stationary car is collected by Sainz, blocking the track and bringing out a red flag with 30 seconds of Q3 remaining
- Verstappen only fourth ahead of Norris and Russell
Leaderboard
1. Leclerc, Ferrari
Status: Stopped
Never fear, we'll be back tomorrow for the pre-Monaco GP build-up ahead of the race which starts at 2pm BST (3pm local time). Until then, have a lovely rest of your Saturday and go well!
There's plenty to digest from Monaco GP qualifying in the meantime, so stick with us as reaction begins to roll in from the F1 paddock, but for our live coverage of qualifying we are sad to say that's our lot. I know, it gets harder to say goodbye every time.
Here's the full report on a dramatic Monaco GP qualifying:
https://autosport.com/all/news/f1-monaco-gp-leclerc-claims-home-pole-as-perez-suffers-late-crash/10312508/
Sainz has made it back to the pits after his Q3 crash: "Checo crashed in front of me on my flying lap, I saw the yellow flags just coming into Turn 8 and I had to hit the brakes to avoid him the best I could."
There's a sense of deja vu at Monaco given the anti-climax of the final Q3 laps ended by the late red flag - the exact same thing happened last year! Not that Leclerc will mind, and he doesn't even have to worry about a damaged Ferrari this time.
There won't be any immediate reaction from the rest of the top three because Perez and Sainz are stuck at the other end of the track after their crash at Portier. But the main driver is there, at least.
Leclerc on his Monaco GP pole: "It is very special, I am so incredibly happy, it has been a very smooth weekend up until now. It went perfectly up until now and that last lap before the red flag was really, really good."
It's all a bit messy - classic Monaco - but the result sees Leclerc take pole from Ferrari team-mate Sainz ahead of Perez with Verstappen only fourth.
The Perez and Sainz crash completely blocks the track, with Verstappen and Ocon stopping behind the impromptu Monaco car park. Elsewhere, Alonso crashed all on his own around Mirabeau.
Perez lost the rear of his Red Bull at Portier which put him sideways on the track, and seconds later an unsighted Sainz comes around the corner and despite his best efforts bangs into the stranded Mexican.
Last year it was Leclerc who crashed on the final Q3 lap and ended up taking pole, this time it is Perez who crashes and it hands Leclerc pole!
So advantage Leclerc, with his rivals needing to find at least a quarter of a second just to get on equal terms. Can they do it?
Vettel in ninth and Ocon in 10th complete the Q3 order as things stand, with all drivers in the pits ahead of the final runs.
Alonso goes fifth fastest, ahead of Norris, Hamilton and Russell, with a 1m12.247s which is a tidy lap even if he's over half a second off the top four, who are in a league of their own today.
Both Mercs opt for two warm-up laps, as Hamilton slots into sixth and Russell into seventh. Norris is an impressive fifth.
Leclerc's lap is so good, he's got 0.225s on nearest challenger Sainz. Perez goes third and Verstappen fourth with their first Q3 laps.
So, who is your money on? Out of all the Ferrari and Red Bull cars, Verstappen has looked like the outsider, but not by much. It'll be close whatever happens.
What a final Q2 lap from Vettel! His 1m12.613s puts him into Q3 in eighth place which shoves Tsunoda out.
Ocon improves to sixth, as Hamilton moves up to seventh, to shuffle Ricciardo and Magnussen out of the top 10.
Last lap time - Russell goes from ninth to sixth as Magnussen nips into 10th to push Ocon provisionally out.
Ricciardo briefly nips into the top 10 but is quickly pushed out again, this time by Tsunoda who goes seventh. Norris meanwhile is fourth fastest.
Hamilton abandons another push lap in Q2 as he overcooks it coming into the Nouvelle chicane again. He's still seventh but a three-tenth margin to the drop zone is a fine margin.
Leclerc has stopped in the pitlane and is pushed back by the Ferrari mechanics as it appears he missed the weighbridge, but having not gone back to the garage he should be OK.
Magnussen is 11th and just 0.010s off a Q3 spot behind Vettel in 10th. Those are the margins needed between success and failure in this session.
