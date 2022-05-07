Live text
Formula 1 Miami GP
F1 Miami GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday's updates ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc leads the F1 drivers’ standings by 27 points from Max Verstappen following the Dutch driver’s domination at the Emilia Romagna GP two weeks ago, as Ferrari heads the teams’ standings by 11 points from Red Bull.
Final practice for the Miami GP gets underway at 6.00pm BST (1.00pm local time), followed by qualifying which starts at 9.00pm BST (4.00pm local time).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-GAMBLER (AS/CO/IN/LA/NC/OH/VA) 21+, (KY) 18+
By: Megan White, Tom Howard, Haydn Cobb
Stopped
Leaderboard
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Perez, Red Bull
- Bottas, Alfa Romeo
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Gasly, AlphaTauri
- Norris, McLaren
- Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
- Stroll, Aston Martin
Summary
-Leclerc on pole for Miami GP in Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying
-Verstappen was on provisional pole but ends up third for Red Bull
-Perez in fourth as Bottas beats Hamilton to fifth place
-Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda and Stroll complete top 10
-Out in Q2: P11 Alonso, P12 Russell, P13 Vettel, P14 Ricciardo, P15 Schumacher
-Out in Q1: P16 Magnussen, P17 Zhou, P18 Albon, P19 Latifi
-Ocon misses qualifying due to Alpine car damage sustained in final practice
-Leclerc on pole for Miami GP in Ferrari 1-2 in qualifying
-Verstappen was on provisional pole but ends up third for Red Bull
-Perez in fourth as Bottas beats Hamilton to fifth place
-Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda and Stroll complete top 10
-Out in Q2: P11 Alonso, P12 Russell, P13 Vettel, P14 Ricciardo, P15 Schumacher
-Out in Q1: P16 Magnussen, P17 Zhou, P18 Albon, P19 Latifi
-Ocon misses qualifying due to Alpine car damage sustained in final practice
Join us tomorrow for live updates from the Miami Grand Prix. Lights out at 2030 BST.
Here is the full report from Miami GP qualifying.
So that's qualifying, the grid is set for what should be a fascinating race tomorrow.
Quote
Verstappen: Overall I'm pretty pleased with qualifying as I only did four or five laps yesterday. We have to start making the weekends less difficult."
Quote
Leclerc: "The fans are crazy it is incredible to be here. It will be a tight challenge tomorrow but hopefully we can come out on top."
The top 10 is completed by Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda and Stroll.
A strong showing from Bottas sees the Alfa Romeo driver secure P5 ahead of Hamilton in P6.
It's a Ferrari front row lock out. Leclerc heads Sainz. Red Bull complete the second row with Verstappen third and Perez fourth.
Checkered flag
Leclerc claims pole position for the Miami Grand Prix!
What can Verstappen do. He can't respond, he backs out of the lap.
Sainz slots into P2
Stopwatch
Leclerc goes to provisional pole with a 1:28.796s.
Leclerc sets a purple first sector, its eclipsed by Sainz.
Out laps in progress, final runs coming right up.
Second runs coming up. Five minutes left on the clock. Top four were on new tyres for the first run.
Perez sits fourth ahead of Bottas, Hamilton, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll and Gasly.
So after the first runs its Verstappen, Leclerc and Sainz. The trio are split by 0.080s. Super close!
Stopwatch
Verstappen responds to dip into the 1:28s bracket. The world champion pops in a 1:28.991s. That is the new fastest lap of the weekend so far.
Stopwatch
Leclerc fires a first shot then with 1:29.055s.
All 10 cars out on track for this 10 minute shootout.
Green flag
Here we go then for Q3!
Stewards have deemed no further investigation for an impeding incident between Sainz and Alonso.
So the shootout for Pole will include; Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Bottas, Hamilton, Stroll, Tsunoda and Gasly.
Leclerc topped the times with a 1:29.130s from Verstappen, Norris and Perez.
After all that late drama. Alonso, Russell, Vettel, Ricciardo and Schumacher have been eliminated from Q2.
Vettel bemoans his pace in the chicane. It looked as though he might sneak through to Q3 until the final moments there.
Vettel also misses out on Q3 along with Ricciardo and Schumacher.
Alonso misses out on Q3 as a late flurry of times also drops Russell into the bottom five.
Stopwatch
Norris hauls himself out of the elimination zone to move to P3.
Stroll and Vettel climb out of the drop zone moving to P7 and P10 respectively.
Vettel and Stroll are on faster laps.
Into the final minute now.
Norris has now slipped into the bottom five with Stroll, Schumacher, Vettel and Ricciardo.
Russell does manage to fire in a time to put him out of danger and into P7.
Stopwatch