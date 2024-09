Charles Leclerc leads the F1 drivers’ standings by 27 points from Max Verstappen following the Dutch driver’s domination at the Emilia Romagna GP two weeks ago, as Ferrari heads the teams’ standings by 11 points from Red Bull.

Final practice for the Miami GP gets underway at 6.00pm BST (1.00pm local time), followed by qualifying which starts at 9.00pm BST (4.00pm local time).