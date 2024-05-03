F1 live: Miami GP sprint qualifying as it happened

F1 action returns with its first trip of the year Stateside for the Miami GP.

It is the second sprint race format of the season, following on from the Chinese GP, which means teams and drivers will have just one 60-minute practice session to get up to speed before the revised sprint race schedule kicks in – starting with sprint race qualifying on Friday afternoon.

Practice starts at 5:30pm BST (12:30pm local time) followed by sprint race qualifying at 9:30pm BST (4:30pm local time).