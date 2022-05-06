Live text
Formula 1 Miami GP
F1 Miami GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Live updates from Friday's action at the Miami International Autodrome
By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, Megan White
Stopped
Summary
- FP2 for F1's Miami Grand Prix has finished
- Russell led from Leclerc and Perez
- Verstappen suffered issues after undergoing precautionary gearbox change
- Session red flagged after Sainz crashes at Turn 14
- FP3 takes place at 18:00 BST on Saturday
Leaderboard
- Russell, Mercedes
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Perez, Red Bull
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Alonso, Alpine
- Norris, McLaren
- Gasly, AlphaTauri
- Zhou, Alfa Romeo
- Ocon, Alpine
- Magnussen, Haas
That's all from today's action. Join us again tomorrow from 18:00 BST for FP3.
His Ferrari team-mate Sainz was 11th at the end of FP2 following his crash, with Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Vettel, Schumacher, Stroll, Albon, Latifi, Verstappen and Bottas.
Both Verstappen and Bottas did not set times.
Leclerc said to his team a moment ago that "the engine is doing something weird into Turn 13/14."
The Mercedes driver leads the field by 0.106s from Leclerc and Perez. Hamilton was fourth in the sister Mercedes ahead of Alonso, Norris, Gasly, Zhou, Ocon and Magnussen.
Checkered flag
The chequered flag is out to bring FP2 to an end and it's George Russell who ends Friday fastest.
Magnussen's spin was very similar to Bottas' from FP1; ran wide onto the kerb and lost the rear. Vettel has also had a spin elsewhere on track.
Magnussen has had a spin at Turn 7, but has got going again.
Unlikely we'll see any changes to the timesheets through to the chequered flag as most appear to be carrying a heavier fuel load for the final few minutes of running.
And the culprit for that yellow flag - Sergio Perez. He ran off into Turn 10 trying to overtake Vettel.
Unsurprisingly, Verstappen's problems were down to a hydraulics issue.
There was a brief yellow flag in sector two but it was quickly removed. Not sure what that was for.
Verstappen is now out of his car, so with 10 minutes to go that's session over.
Green flag
Session is back underway after the brief stoppage.
The cable cars over the circuit are giving off real Where Eagles Dare vibes, just with a bit less snow. They had a great view of Latifi's stricken Williams.
Red flag
The Williams driver says something felt weird with the balance and lost drive. The session has been red-flagged.
Latifi has stopped on track.
Sainz's crash has seen him dropped out of the top 10 in 11th, with Ricciardo, Vettel, Tsunoda, Schumacher, Stroll, Albon, Latifi, Verstappen and Bottas - the latter two without any times on the board.
Just under 20 minutes to go and its Russell from Leclerc and Perez at the top of the standings. Hamilton is fourth from Alonso, Norris, Gasly, Zhou, Ocon, Magnussen.
Stopwatch
Russell has put the Mercedes top of the times with a 1m29.938s on soft rubber.
A replay of the incident showed Stroll narrowly avoiding a slow Verstappen into Turn 16 as the Red Bull struggled to steer his car.
The Stewards placed an incident between Verstappen and Stroll under an investigation, but have elected to take no further action.
Stopwatch
Meanwhile, Leclerc has gone fastest on a time attack lap on softs with a 1m30.044s.
Verstappen is back in pitlane but his rear brakes on the way in were on fire.
Quote
Verstappen says he "couldn't steer" as he crawls back to pitlane.
But just as Verstappen gets out, he's told "fail one" on his steering wheel and to return to pitlane.
Verstappen is heading out on track. Team boss Christian Horner says Perez's team helped during the red flag to get the world champion's car ready to go. Team work makes the dream work, etc.
Green flag
The session is back underway with just over half an hour to go.
Session will resume at 17:59 local time, which is in about a minute's time.
I'm not sure what looks worse: the crash damage on Sainz's Ferrari, or the fake marina with a 'water' effect straight out of a Playstation 2 game.
A replay has shown how tricky it is to find traction through that section where Sainz crashed, as Gasly got a bit of a slide on through Turn 12.
Meanwhile at Red Bull, it's all hands on deck to get Verstappen's car ready to go out.
That's a bit of a nightmare for Sainz following his Imola DNF. He'll have a lot of work to do in FP3 tomorrow to catch up on the time he'll lose now.