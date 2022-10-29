Mexican GP qualifying as it happened

Although the F1 titles are already sewn up in favour of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, the final three races will shape the rest of the championship order, as Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez battle over the runner-up spot in the championship.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell headed Friday's practice sessions as the day was dominated by the reveal of Red Bull's cost cap punishment - and the team received a $7m fine and a 10% reduction in aerodynamic testing for next season.

Aston Martin also received a fine for its procedural breach of the cost cap rules, totalling $450k.