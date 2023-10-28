F1 live: Mexico GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix continues on Saturday.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have both world championship crowns tied up already, but there remains plenty to play for in Mexico.
After seeing his points advantage over Lewis Hamilton grow to 39 points through the Mercedes driver's disqualification in the United States, Sergio Perez will be keen to put on a show for his home fans and solidify his second position in the standings.
FP3 starts at 6:30pm BST with qualifying at 10:00pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-mexico-gp-leclerc-heads-sainz-in-ferrari-1-2-norris-out-in-q1/10539554/
After being a genuine front-row contender throughout practice, this is a huge blow to Williams.
Trending
Heavy Magnussen F1 crash causes Mexico GP red flag
Heavy Magnussen F1 crash causes Mexico GP red flag Heavy Magnussen F1 crash causes Mexico GP red flag
Perez "only thinking of winning" in F1 Mexico GP start move
Perez "only thinking of winning" in F1 Mexico GP start move Perez "only thinking of winning" in F1 Mexico GP start move
What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic?
What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic? What is DRS in F1, how does it work and is it automatic?
2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole 2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP
FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP FIA originally only planned to check Hamilton and Leclerc’s planks at F1 US GP
Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash
Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash Leclerc had "nowhere to go" in Perez F1 Mexico GP clash
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ
F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ
Daniel Ricciardo on his Western Australian Road Trip
Daniel Ricciardo on his Western Australian Road Trip