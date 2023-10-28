F1 live: Mexico GP qualifying as it happened

Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have both world championship crowns tied up already, but there remains plenty to play for in Mexico.

After seeing his points advantage over Lewis Hamilton grow to 39 points through the Mercedes driver's disqualification in the United States, Sergio Perez will be keen to put on a show for his home fans and solidify his second position in the standings.

FP3 starts at 6:30pm BST with qualifying at 10:00pm BST.