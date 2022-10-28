Mexican Grand Prix practice as it happened

The F1 action continues with the Mexican GP, as the season begins to draw to a close after both F1 world titles were wrapped up by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

But focus has shifted to off-track events, as Red Bull’s F1 cost cap breach for 2021 was announced ahead of practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with the Milton Keynes-based squad given a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction on aerodynamic testing by the FIA.

Aston Martin were also give a $450,000 fine for its F1 cost cap procedural breach from last year.