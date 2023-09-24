F1 live: The Japanese GP as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix continues on Sunday with the race.
Max Verstappen will start from pole position as Red Bull stand on the brink of a sixth constructors' championship. Should the Dutchman and team-mate Sergio Perez combine to outscore Mercedes, the title will be secured at Suzuka.
Oscar Piastri became the first rookie to qualify on the front row since Nico Hulkenberg in 2010, and he is followed by his McLaren counterpart Lando Norris in third.
The Ferrari paring of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sandwich Segio Perez to round out the top six, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton just behind.
The Japanese Grand Prix will get under way at 6am BST.
By: Sam Hall, Stefan Mackley
To catch up on all the action, the race report is below.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
"The progress we've made is pretty outstanding," says Norris. The team is consistently second-best now, so expectations for 2024 will inevitably be growing.
