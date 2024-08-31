F1 Italian GP Live Commentary and Updates - Qualifying
Saturday's action from the 16th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season concludes with qualifying.
By: Ewan Gale
Standings
- Norris, McLaren
- Piastri, McLaren
- Russell, Mercedes
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Perez, Red Bull
- Albon, Williams
- Hulkenberg, Haas
Summary
- Norris got pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, with team-mate Piastri making it a front-row lockout for McLaren
- Russell qualified third ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and reigning champion Verstappen
- Norris topped Q1 as newcomer Colapinto was eliminated alongside Tsunoda, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou
- Hamilton was fastest in Q2, but Alonso's session went no further – with Ricciardo, Magnussen, Gasly and Ocon also out
Norris: "Another pole which is amazing. To have two cars first and second when the field has been as tight as it has is a nice surprise.
"My lap was not a great lap, so a little surprised but very happy."
Russell: "It was great. Ended up P3, a little better than I expected because it was a tough session. The McLaren's are so fast and we are working hard to catch them up. Super happy with third."
Piastri: "The first lap in Q3 was good, the second one was not quite enough which I have said a few too many times this year. There was no guarantee of a front-row lockout so an amazing effort to pull that off."
A replay of Perez's mistake at the second Lesmo proves as much. The car just walked itself wide, much like Verstappen's car did a corner earlier.
For Red Bull, much to think about. Almost half-a-second down on Hamilton in sixth, a car that looked like a handful and only two-tenths faster than Albon's Williams.
Norris was not pleased with his lap and apologised for a "s**t lap" over team radio.
There was some surprise in his voice when he was told his "s**t lap was good enough for pole."
Mercedes next - Russell goes third, just 0.004s outside Piastri's time, with Hamilton down in sixth.
What a grid! Norris and Piastri lock out the front row for McLaren but my word it was tight.
Here comes Sainz. Third!
But not for long as Leclerc pips him, both within 0.140s of Norris.
Norris is next... Improves! A 1m19.327s is the new benchmark.
Piastri couldn't get near it.
There's traffic for the Red Bull and it's not a brilliant attempt for the Dutchman.
Perez doesn't improve after going off at Lesmo 2 and Verstappen goes only seventh!
S1 - Verstappen is slightly up on Norris' benchmark...
Hamilton will be the last to cross the line at the end of the session. Here we go, Perez gets us started for the final runs.
Three minutes to go and Red Bull breaks the silence, Perez leading Verstappen out.
Hulkenberg follows, then Albon.
Team-mate gaps after run one:
McLaren - 0.035s
Mercedes - 0.032s
Red Bull - 0.010s
Ferrari - 0.003s
A moment in the Parabolica has Verstappen complaining: "I had no f***ing grip on this set."
Norris is 0.168s up on Russell in third, with Hamilton within two-tenths.
Russell goes third and Hamilton fourth to push Ferrari into the third row.
Norris leads Piastri but what on earth happened to Red Bull? Perez on used tyres is ahead of Verstappen on new tyres!
Norris beats that by 0.035s, with Sainz only third.
Verstappen only fifth for Red Bull, behind Perez and Leclerc!
McLaren on top as it stands.
Piastri sets the benchmark with a 1m19.436s.
A 26.4 for Piastri in S1 - almost identical to Norris behind but Sainz is two-tenths up...
Hulkenberg will be first to post a lap, with Albon, Perez, Piastri and Norris to follow.
The usual slow crawl out of the pits takes shape as the drivers try and keep tyre life and try to keep track position.
Another close call for Verstappen in the pits but this looks less clear-cut for Ferrari as Leclerc pulls into his path.
Let's find the pole-sitter... Q3 is go!
So Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari all have a chance of pole. This is exactly what we all want.
Ricciardo radio: "Honestly, that was all I had."
Ninth for Albon and only 11th for Alonso on what is a painful day for Aston Martin.
Ocon loses time at the end of the lap and manages 15th only.
Ricciardo, Magnussen and Gasly also miss out as the flag drops.
Perez goes only eighth as Verstappen slots into second.
Ricciardo misses out with a lap good enough for only 11th as it stands.
Only Albon and Ocon are improving early in the lap.
Norris and Sainz aren't on track, so 13 of 15 are on track.
Magnussen crosses the line but doesn't improve. Team-mate Hulkenberg goes purple in S1 and improves his time, though stays ninth.
Is there a shock to come on the final runs? Alpine are doing a double warm-up lap, so Magnussen will be the first to try and improve.
Just under five minutes to go and it's Alonso, Magnussen, Gasly, Ocon and Ricciardo in the elimination zone.
Perez's lap was on a used set of tyres, so his deficit to P1 isn't representative.