Italian GP qualifying as it happened

Max Verstappen comes into the final European race of the season on red-hot form with four consecutive wins, which has seen him stretch his F1 world championship lead to 109 points.

It means the pressure increases on home favourites Ferrari and Charles Leclerc who need a strong performance after a tough run of races.

A host of F1 drivers will take grid penalties into the race, headlined by Lewis Hamilton who will start from the back of the grid for taking an new power unit, while Verstappen takes a five-place grid drop.