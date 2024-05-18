F1 live: Imola GP qualifying as it happened
The seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with final practice and qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.
F1 returns to Imola having cancelled last year's event following extensive flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region.
FP3 starts at 11:30am BST (12:30pm local time) followed by qualifying at 3:00pm BST (4:00pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
The RB driver may even be slightly frustrated to not have beaten Russell to sixth on the grid, such was his pace.
Ricciardo did jump Hulkenberg for ninth on the grid.
Both McLarens were within a tenth of him, however, but Ferrari really underperformed compared to its hopes.
He splits Verstappen and Norris, but will likely face a trip to the stewards for his block on Magnussen.
Norris also improves but Verstappen's 1m14.746 was good enough to hold on.
This could be Ferrari's pole aspirations gone!
Advantage to the championship leader.
Russell is unhappy with the 'unnecessary' pressure applied by Mercedes in Q2.
Both Alpines, Stroll and Albon join Perez in elimination.
He misses out by 0.015s to Ricciardo as Verstappen goes fastest with his final lap.
Perez slides his way through Acque Minerali, can he finish the lap off?
Stroll can manage only 13th.
He is even with Hamilton through the first two sectors but he needs something in the final part of the lap. Only 12th, 0.003s away from Q3 as it stands.
Leclerc leads Tsunoda and Verstappen. Russell, Gasly, Ocon, Stroll and Albon are in danger of falling out of qualifying.
