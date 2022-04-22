Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Commentary

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

Minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice and qualifying for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Live: Follow Emilia Romagna GP practice as it happens

Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 34 points from Mercedes’ George Russell, following his dominant victory at the Australian GP last time out.

This weekend marks the first F1 sprint race format of the season, which means qualifying is pushed forward to Friday afternoon and the sprint race takes place on Saturday afternoon.

Opening practice for the Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 12.30pm BST (1.30pm local time), followed by qualifying which starts at 4pm BST (5pm local time).

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

  • F1 Emilia Romagna GP free practice is underway 
  • Poor weather in Imola could affect running
  • Perez leading from Leclerc and Sainz
  • Qualifying to follow later for Saturday's sprint race

Leaderboard 

  1. Perez, Red Bull - 1m35.476s
  2. Norris, McLaren - 1m35.502s
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari - 1m35.629s
  4. Sainz, Ferrari - 1m35.753s
  5. Vettel, Aston Martin - 1m36.131s
  6. Verstappen, Red Bull - 1m36.158s
  7. Gasly, AlphaTauri - 1m36.658s
  8. Magnussen, Haas - 1m36.686s
  9. Stroll, Aston Martin - 1m37.740s
  10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri - 1m37.207s
Status: Live
There's a 1m33.716s for Sainz, who goes fastest on the inters. Magnussen, meanwhile, also visits Rivazza's popular gravel trap and skips across the stones to return to the track.
Sainz and Ricciardo now add inters to their cars, so there's certainly more takers. Norris underlines the pace by going P2 with a 1m35.502s. Stroll, meanwhile, goes off-road at Rivazza - a popular destination, it seems.
Norris is now out on the inters too, as Stroll moves up to P8. Looks like they need a few laps to dial in those marginally less grooved tyres.
Stroll gets up to P11 on the intermediates, having bowled a wide at Acque Minerali on the previous lap.
So we can expect to see some of the bigger-name runners bolt on the green-walled intermediate rubber as the circuit dries up, although the rest out there are still running on the wets.
That's now P4 for Vettel now, posting a 1m36.131s.
Vettel has gone out on the intermediates to go fifth, as Aston Martin team-mate Stroll has followed suit.
With half an hour left, here's the current top 10 order: Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Vettel, Gasly, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Alonso, Ricciardo.
A lot of cars retreating to the pits now, with just Bottas, Vettel, Zhou and Albon out on the road.
Matt Kew

"Trackside down at the exit of Tamburello and I’m no Carol Kirkwood, but I’d describe conditions now as ‘spitting’ only. In other words, the cars will be removing more water from the track that is currently coming down.

"Leclerc is certainly not afraid to attack the inside kerbs at Tamburello. Lots of oversteer as a result each lap as he runs over the slippery paint. Hamilton also on it fairly soon into this session. The nose looks to dart in on the Merc to give him confidence."
Matt Kew
Ocon has also had an impromptu beach trip, diving into the Rivazza gravel. Meanwhile, Perez goes quickest with a 1m35.476s.
Sainz reports that intermediate tyres are "not far off, maybe 10 minutes" as Leclerc has a spin at Acque Minerali. There's a bit of a drier line appearing, but Leclerc grabbed the kerb and lost grip.
Sainz returns to second spot, while Norris had an off-track excursion at Rivazza and came into the pits immediately after.
That's a 1m35.629s for Leclerc, who returns to the top of the timesheets with 40 minutes left on the clock.
Sainz, however, does a 1m36.484s to get up to second, as Tsunoda is now currently P3 after nudging Perez down another position.
Perez gets up to second, as the Red Bulls look very solid in these conditions. Verstappen winds up for a 1m36.158s to extend his advantage at the top.
Magnussen then punches in a 1m38.006s to displace Bottas from third, as there's plenty of personal bests up and down the field.
It's now a 1m38.017s for Bottas to go P2 briefly, before Leclerc now gets into the 1m37s to shuffle the Alfa driver down to third. Sainz, Gasly and Norris also sit in the top six.
The times are coming down as the circuit improves. Leclerc does a 1m39.235s to go top, but that's beaten comprehensively by Verstappen on a 1m37.247s.
That's now a 1m40.011s for Magnussen, before Verstappen logs a 1m39.595s to go quickest.
Leclerc and Magnussen got into the 1m42s, but Bottas posts a 1m40.216s to return to the top.
Leclerc is having a few excursions on his outlap, missing the apex with at Tosa and spinning on the exit of the newly-renamed Fausto Gresini chicane. Latifi also spins into the gravel at Tosa.
The AlphaTauris, Ferraris, Alpines, Red Bulls are all out now as is Stroll, Zhou and Albon.
Bottas sets our first timed lap, a 1m43.277s.
There's a replay of Mick Schumacher not having enough steering lock to get out of the garage. Big cars and little pitlanes making it tricky.
Kevin Magnussen has also taken to the track, as Bottas finds very little purchase on the road during his exploratory lap.
Cars on track, finally - Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher have emerged onto the road.
The session has begun, by the way, but nobody's yet ventured into the gloom.
Umbrellas in full force in the stands, as the fans' spirits are not yet dampened. Unlike the time my drinks cabinet got caught in a flood...(I don't own a drinks cabinet; I lied for a bad pun.)
Our F1 reporter Luke Smith reports that the Imola rain has got lighter, but the drizzle is "persistent". Absolutely splashing news.
With just one practice session before we get into qualifying later this afternoon, the teams will have to make the most of the running today - and the drivers must try to keep the car out of the wall. It'll be a tough one.
With Imola being incredibly wet, the Acque Minerali corner is more of a statement of fact rather than just a name. Nominative determinism at its finest.
Hello everyone - welcome to our Autosport Live coverage! We're just 15 minutes away from getting going for FP1 at Imola - and it's going to be a damp one.
