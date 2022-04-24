Live: The Emilia Romagna GP as it happens
Minute-by-minute updates on Sunday’s race, the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, having topped both qualifying and winning the sprint race ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Despite finishing second in the sprint race, Leclerc extended his early lead in the F1 drivers’ world championship to 40 points over nearest rival and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.
The Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 2.00pm BST (3.00pm local time).
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
-Verstappen maintains the lead of the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following restart
Vettel, in eighth, goes across the grass at the exit of the Variante Alta chicane but largely gets away with it due to his gap on Tsunoda behind.