Minute-by-minute updates on Sunday’s race, the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Live: The Emilia Romagna GP as it happens

Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, having topped both qualifying and winning the sprint race ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Despite finishing second in the sprint race, Leclerc extended his early lead in the F1 drivers’ world championship to 40 points over nearest rival and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

The Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 2.00pm BST (3.00pm local time).

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, James Newbold

Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull,
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Norris, McLaren
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
  7. Magnussen, Haas
  8. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  9. Stroll, Aston Martin
  10. Hamilton, Mercedes
Summary

-Verstappen maintains the lead of the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following restart
-Safety car called on first lap following Sainz being spun into the gravel at the first corner by Ricciardo - the Spaniard retiring early for the second race in a row
-Perez jumped into second at the start ahead of Norris and Leclerc; the Ferrari man begins fightback by passing Norris for third
-All cars start on intermediates following earlier rain shower. Delayed Ricciardo, running last, is the first to switch to slicks on lap 18, followed in by Vettel and Gasly
Status: Live
Here's a few more dry tyre gamblers as Vettel, Gasly and Albon all come in for a pitstop a lap after Ricciardo.
Ricciardo is the first to pit for dry tyres, opting for the medium tyres. He has nothing to lose running in 18th place and last. His pace will be the key test for the rest to do the same.
"Just need an update for a possible safety car," Verstappen is asked, who reports he'd take slicks if it came to the crunch.
As the Stroll vs Hamilton battle rages on for 10th, both drivers are gaining on Tsunoda ahead. That's not a sentence you'd have expected before this season.
"I'm definitely sliding more," Verstappen reports. Lap times at the front are in the 1m32s, with Leclerc within 1.5s of Perez now.
Further back Zhou has got ahead of Schumacher to take 16th place. The Alfa Romeo driver started from the pitlane, remember.
Reports of rain coming at some point, but there's a very clear dry line. Is it worth a slick gamble at this stage? The teams might have to nominate a sacrificial lamb...

Vettel, in eighth, goes across the grass at the exit of the Variante Alta chicane but largely gets away with it due to his gap on Tsunoda behind.
Bottas now takes a great exit out of Variante Alta, and threads his Alfa Romeo past Magnussen at Rivazza. He's up to P6 now, as Magnussen goes in search of a wet line.
Bottas is now on Magnussen's tail at the start of lap 13, but the Haas driver covers him off into Turn 1. Meanwhile, Leclerc's now within 2s of Perez, lapping faster than both Red Bulls.
The Magnussen/Russell battle has brought Bottas into play now, a year on from the latter duo's...skirmish last year. But Russell stuffs it past at the Variante Alta, and clears Magnussen!
Russell tries to find a way past at Piratella, but there's not the space to thread his Mercedes down the inside. But he's much closer as he begins his 12th lap, and sweeps around the outside - but clatters across the kerb to let Magnussen back through!
Russell is very close to Magnussen now, following the Dane through Rivazza. He follows down the straight to kick off lap 11, but Magnussen places his car perfectly to keep Russell at bay into Turn 1.
The debate about DRS now being too powerful has come up following the sprint race, so this period of no DRS racing provides a useful example of life without it. Not many overtakes yet.
It's now a 1m29.917s for Verstappen, as Leclerc is reeling Perez in now. Meanwhile, Russell is chasing Magnussen for fifth.
The midfield gaps have stabilised after that frantic start and while Hamilton is in DRS range of Stroll in 10th the DRS hasn't been enabled due to the wet conditions.
Verstappen's building a break at the front, setting a 1m30.119s, as Leclerc streaks past Norris into the Tamburello at the start of lap 8 to grab third. Perez is next on his agenda.
We'd guess Alonso's damage was picked up in his contact with Schumacher on the opening lap, and then the bodywork on the sidepod gave way just as Hamilton got by him. Alonso pits at the end of lap six and that's his race run.
It has been a disaster restart for Alonso who has also lost places to Stroll and Hamilton directly behind him. Alonso's Alpine has huge sidepod damage which may explain his poor pace.
Leclerc already having a look at Norris into Tamburello, but loses a little ground and is now being hounded by Magnussen. Russell is also lurking behind.
At the restart Vettel gets ahead of Alonso for eighth place at the exit of the Tamburello chicane, and then Tsunoda also gets by the Spanish driver a few corners later.
We're back under way, and Verstappen kicks us back off for lap 5.
TV replays have shown what happened to Schumacher to lose all those places, he got on the kerbs as the pack bunched around the Sainz vs Ricciardo clash and was pushed into a half-spin after minor contact with Alonso.
"Just to let you know Max, nobody has pitted for slick tyres," Verstappen is told over the radio. "It's definitely too risky," replies the leader.
The safety car is in this lap.
Ricciardo pits for fresh intermediate tyres with nothing to lose already running in last place and under safety car conditions.
No further investigation for the lap 1 contact between Ricciardo and Sainz - stewards declare it a racing incident.
Schumacher was another big loser in that start dropping down to 17th place, with only Zhou and Ricciardo behind him. Sainz is out of his Ferrari and out of this race.
Ricciardo tagged Sainz to take the Ferrari into the gravel, with Bottas touching the rear of the McLaren in that fracas. A difficult one to unpick, that.
Magnussen has charged up to fifth too - and we've got a safety car for Sainz, who's beached in the gravel yet again!
In all that mess at the start Russell has profited massively to move up to sixth place having started 11th - getting by Bottas, Alonso and Schumacher after the tangle between Sainz and Ricciardo.
Verstappen has a very good start, but Leclerc doesn't! Perez and Norris trickle past the Ferrari, as Ricciardo and Sainz tangle - leaving Sainz in the gravel at the first chicane!
And the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is under way!
"We expect more rain in 20-25 minutes," Pierre Gasly's engineer reports over the radio.
The formation lap hath commenced. Keep it clean, chaps.
Still damp conditions on what Nadine Dorries would describe as an F1 pitch, so make sure you're downstreaming the race as it's sure to be as exciting as a lockdown party.
Some notices for y'all: everyone's starting this race on the intermediate tyre. There's also a 60% chance of rain over the grand prix.
The Aston Martin safety car - Max Verstappen's favourite foe - has made a plethora of appearances this weekend. There's a chance we'll get more this afternoon.
10 minutes to go, folks. Are we ready?
The Italian flag plumes over the start-finish straight in an aerobatic fly-by. Glad to see F1 is committed to a green future.
