Live: Follow F1 Monaco Grand Prix as it happens
Follow all of the live action from Saturday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
18+, T&Cs Apply, Gamble Responsibly
By: Lewis Duncan, James Newbold, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
Thank you ever so much for following along with us. And if you're anything like us, enjoy watching the Indianapolis 500 too... See you next time from Barcelona. Until then, goodbye.
We'll wrap up the Monaco Grand Prix live blog there, but do keep an eye on the site for all the news and reaction as it lands from the race, including Alonso's views on the failed medium tyre gamble, what the result means for Alpine and the what-could-have-been stories of woe that are always in plentiful supply in the Principality.
In case you missed any of the action from a frenetic Monaco Grand Prix, here's the full report from Jake Boxall-Legge: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-verstappen-survives-late-rain-to-win-as-alonso-gambles/10474817/
Ocon's podium meanwhile, bolstered by seventh for Gasly, has boosted Alpine above McLaren to fifth in the constructors' standings on 35 points to the papaya team's 17.
The implications of the win for Verstappen's championship are significant too. With Perez not scoring, his deficit has increased to 39 from 14 pre-race.
Interestingly not a hint of disappointment at finishing second on the cool down lap from Alonso. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say about his strategy gamble in the post-race press conference. Stay tuned to Autosport.com for all the latest news as it comes in after the race.
Ocon is clearly enjoying himself up on the podium, only the third of his F1 career after taking second in the 2020 Sakhir GP and winning Hungary 2021. He's now stood on all three podium steps.
As the drivers collect their trophies and listen to anthems, thoughts will turn to Barcelona in one week's time. But also, the small matter of the Indianapolis 500 that kicks off in a little over an hour and a half.
Well then. Now the dust has settled, it's probably safe to say that was a bit more interesting than we all expected. Even the cat and mouse approach of Verstappen and Alonso on conflicting tyre strategies kept us amused before the weather-induced bedlam that followed.
Hulkenberg finished up 17th after a penalty for his lap one lunge on Sargeant, and three stops - but still beat the Williams driver home after the American spent some time doing a long stint on softs. Magnussen retired to the pits after a fruitless attempt to stay out on hards ended in the wall, and Stroll also failed to finish.
A quiet day for Valtteri Bottas yields 11th ahead of Nyck de Vries, Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon. Behind Tsunoda, Perez ends up a disappointing 16th after an eventful race picking up wing damage against Stroll, then being used as a guinea pig running full wet tyres before coming back in again for inters. Five stops for the Mexican in total.
Behind Sainz, McLaren drivers Norris and Piastri complete the points after a quietly effective day. Both passed Tsunoda on track as the Japanese struggled with his brakes before plunging off the road, the AlphaTauri man eventually classified 15th.
It's a somewhat muted drive from Leclerc, who ends up in the position he started in sixth ahead of Gasly and Sainz. A tough afternoon for the second Ferrari man, who suffered wing damage clipping Ocon early on, then lambasted his team's strategy for covering Hamilton and then spun as conditions worsened at Portier.
Hamilton has to settle for fourth with fastest lap, as Russell takes fifth despite a five-second penalty. He will be disappointed about his trip into the escape road on his outlap, which dropped him back behind Ocon and Hamilton having only made the one stop. Efforts to recover hampered by damage from being hit by Perez as he rejoined.
Ocon completes the podium to record Alpine's first rostrum visit of the ground effects rules and relieve some pressure on boss Otmar Szafnauer. An excellent drive from the Frenchman, who withstood the early pressure from Sainz before holding off Hamilton for third.
A brilliant drive from the Red Bull man, who managed to keep his medium tyres alive, then didn't panic when the rain fell and managed to make only a single stop. Alonso comes home second, after incorrectly calling the weather and taking medium tyres as rain hit before having to return for inters.
It's a fourth victory of the season for Max Verstappen, who preserves Red Bull's 100% record in 2023 by winning the Monaco Grand Prix.
"You're doing a really good job," Russell is told as he's evidently now struggling with the damage inflicted by the Perez hit upon his rejoin.
Alonso is 28.2s behind Verstappen ahead, the Red Bull man continuing to stamp his authority on the race with a time 1.6s faster last time around.
Leclerc has had a muted second half of the race and at no point looked like closing in on Russell ahead. It appears the Mercedes driver's fifth place is safe despite his penalty.
Hamilton hasn't given up in his bid to snare third from Ocon, but they are split by 1.8s currently and it will take a big assault from the Briton to overcome him. However, Hamilton's fastest lap isn't under threat.
That stop for Perez at least means Alonso won't have to awkwardly clear him, but now means a Red Bull will be jinking around in the Aston's mirrors.
Perez drops two laps behind Verstappen now as Hulkenberg looks every which way to take 16th from the Red Bull.
But Verstappen can't afford to be complacent and tags the wall with his right rear wheel exiting the Swimming Pool. He asks his team to check tyre pressures.
Nine laps to go, and Verstappen is 25s ahead of Alonso, on course for what would be a famous win. He tells his team he doesn't see any tyre option other than inters being needed herein.
Given all the drama we've had today, remarkably four of the top six are in the same positions as they started! Verstappen still ahead of Alonso and Ocon with Leclerc in sixth.
Tsunoda comes back onto the track in 13th. If he was angry before, he will apocalyptically raging now!
Tsunoda's braking issues have allowed both McLarens to come through, with the AlphaTauri off at Turn 5 now.
Russell is now a lot closer to Hamilton than Hamilton is to Ocon. Will Mercedes switch its drivers to allow the younger Briton a crack at Ocon?
Out in front, Verstappen has the gap steady at 22.6s and it seems unlikely Alonso will chase him down now. That mammoth stint on the medium tyre has paid dividends.
Currently Leclerc is 9.7s behind Russell, who will stay in fifth once his 5s penalty is applied if things stay as they are.
Tsunoda rages at his brakes and asks his AlphaTauri team "are you trying to crash me or what?", as he is told to make some settings changes. He is running in ninth just now.
You may remember that Ocon and Hamilton had a brilliant battle at Suzuka last year where the Frenchman came out on top in another wet race. Can Hamilton turn the tables and get onto the podium?
Hamilton is now just 1.3s behind Ocon. Behind them and closing, Russell is asking if he can have a go at Ocon and clearly feels confident.
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Charlotte
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Indy 500
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition