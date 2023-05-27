F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happens
Follow all of the live action from Saturday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 is in Monaco for the sixth round this weekend and its jewel in the crown, as the paddock takes to the streets of Monte Carlo.
This should have been round seven on the calendar, but the weather emergency in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy led to last week's Imola event being cancelled.
Red Bull will be looking to continue its run of 1-2 finishes in 2023, with Max Verstappen eager to strengthen his position as the championship leader after leading FP2 on Friday from the Ferrari duo.
FP3 starts at 11:30am BST on Saturday, with qualifying at 3pm BST.
By: Stephen Lickorish, Lewis Duncan, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary:
|
Leaderboard:
Trending
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
Perez: "I cannot believe what I've done" in Monaco F1 qualifying crash
Perez: "I cannot believe what I've done" in Monaco F1 qualifying crash Perez: "I cannot believe what I've done" in Monaco F1 qualifying crash
Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal
Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal Wolff jokes Monaco crane operator 'from Cirque du Soleil' after F1 floor reveal
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole
Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole Alonso took "uncomfortable" risks in hunt for Monaco GP F1 pole
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward
Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward Team Penske cars will join Indy 500 “dogfight”, says O’Ward
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Monaco GP pole
Lewis Hamilton Reads Mean Tweets
Lewis Hamilton Reads Mean Tweets
FIRST LOOK! Onboard At The Las Vegas Strip Circuit In F1 23
FIRST LOOK! Onboard At The Las Vegas Strip Circuit In F1 23
Why Honda is the Future for Aston Martin
Why Honda is the Future for Aston Martin