F1 live: Monaco GP qualifying as it happens

F1 is in Monaco for the sixth round this weekend and its jewel in the crown, as the paddock takes to the streets of Monte Carlo.

This should have been round seven on the calendar, but the weather emergency in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy led to last week's Imola event being cancelled.

Red Bull will be looking to continue its run of 1-2 finishes in 2023, with Max Verstappen eager to strengthen his position as the championship leader after leading FP2 on Friday from the Ferrari duo.

FP3 starts at 11:30am BST on Saturday, with qualifying at 3pm BST.